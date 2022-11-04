Read full article on original website
Local races roundup: Few contested races in Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Walker counties
Many local races in counties around West Alabama were uncontested on the Nov. 8 ballot. Below is a roundup of how local races fared. In the Bibb County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jody Wade was running unopposed. In the Bibb County Board of Education Superintendent’s race, Republican Kevin Cotner won...
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
Holidays on the Plaza returns Nov. 21
Tuscaloosa’s annual winter wonderland Holidays on the Plaza is returning to Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa later this month. The seasonal ice skating rink and tinsel trail benefitting Tuscaloosa’s One Place begins Nov. 21 and will remain open through Jan. 16. Admission to Holidays on the Plaza is...
Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosts food pantry
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa’s One Place often partners with the West Alabama Food Bank and hosts mobile food pantries. Friday was one of those days, with cars lined up all the way down the street as people waited to receive bags filled with much-needed food supplies. TOP Executive Director...
1 year after student found dead in river, lawsuit filed against bar
TUSCALOOSA – Nov 7. marks the one-year anniversary of the death of UA student Garrett Walker, the same day his family filed a lawsuit against The Gray Lady bar. Walker’s parents Andrew and Debbie are represented by Tuscaloosa attorney Joshua Hayes of Prince Glover Hayes. They filed a suit in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court against The Gray Lady as well as other limited liability companies associated with its ownership and operation.
Run raises money for scholarships and restoration of historic district
The Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild held its annual Heritage 5K run/walk Sunday, Nov. 6. The race started at the Jemison-Van Graaff Mansion and went through downtown Tuscaloosa winding through Tuscaloosa’s historic districts. The goals for this year’s Heritage 5K are to raise funds for the Tuscaloosa Cameo Guild Scholarship Program,...
Newest Miss University of Alabama crowned Saturday
TUSCALOOSA – For the past 45 years, the Miss University of Alabama program has worked to help young women achieve their personal and professional goals. This program has the reputation of being one of the most competitive and rewarding competitions in our state. The pageant provides a forum for...
Fatal Crash on University Boulevard kills 1 early Saturday
One person is dead following an early-morning Saturday crash on University Boulevard East. Tuscaloosa Police were on the scene just after 4:30 a.m. after an SUV traveling east and a sedan traveling west were involved in a head-on collision near the road’s center line. The sedan’s driver was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sole occupant of the SUV was seriously injured and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center before being flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.
Tider Insider: Nov. 8, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s loss to LSU, which is the Crimson Tide’s second regular season loss. Hear what head coach Nick Saban and the players are saying following the game and what the team needs to do to get back on track. Alabama football finds itself looking up at both LSU and Ole Miss in the SEC Western Conference standings. We’ll tell you what we think the Tide can do to slow down the Lane Kiffin and the Rebels this weekend in Oxford, Miss. Plus, Alabama soccer scores a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, and Crimson Tide men’s and women’s basketball are off to impressive starts. Finally, we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.
Northport mayor Bobby Herndon resigns
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon resigned from his position during Monday’s Northport City Council Meeting. The motion to accept the resignation was made by Councilman Woodrow Wilson. It was seconded by Dr. John Hinton, who represents district 3. Herndon’s resignation comes after the mayor petitioned the council to have 28th...
Pickens County Roundup: Powell takes sheriff’s race, local amendment passes
Here are the results of Pickens County’s elections. For Pickens County Coroner, Republican Chad Harless was unopposed. In the Pickens County Sheriff’s race, Republican Jordan Powell took the win with 4,370 votes over Independent Ricky Phillips with 1,203 votes. Pickens County Commission, District 1. Nancy Ray WinnerR 65.8%...
The all-but-certain end of Mission: Crimson Confetti
It’s no secret that the Alabama Crimson Tide football team has had its ups and downs. There have been several triumphant and dominant victories, but in the college football world, two heartbreaking losses will end the hopes of even seeing the College Football Playoff. The Tide’s second loss came...
Bright Spots: Worker lights up her salon
We all know someone who is the human version of sunshine. People light up when they enter any room. This week’s Bright Spots is all about one of those people: Heather Larkin, who works at Hair Etc. on Alabama Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa. When she comes in, it’s...
Schoolyard Roots gets $10,000 grant from area grocery company
A well-known grocery store chain has awarded a grant to a local nonprofit that helps students discover their favorite fruits and vegetables. Schoolyard Roots has been awarded a grant from Southeastern Grocers, which is the parent company of Winn-Dixie. The organization provides hands-on learning and garden education to more than...
YMCA Men’s Club announces Christmas tree sale
The Y’s Men’s Club of Tuscaloosa is continuing its 60-plus year Christmas Tree Sale tradition starting Wednesday, Nov. 23. The tree lot is located in the parking lot of Bowlero Bowling Center across from Midtown Village on McFarland Boulevard. The 7- to 12-foot Frazier and Balsam Firs are...
Alabama trustees approve plans for University Club reopening
The University of Alabama is moving forward with some big updates for its members-only University Club. During Friday’s board of trustees meeting, members approved new architectural designs for the club, which closed before COVID-19 and has not yet been reopened. Plans are in the works to reopen the club...
Heroes and Hotrods event educates veterans on health care benefits
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and a local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are keeping veterans from driving blind when it comes to health care eligibility. On Friday, Nov. 4, the “Heroes and Hotrods” car show and eligibility fair featured classic cars, live music, and organizations spreading the word about the various veterans’ support programs.
