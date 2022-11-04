Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s loss to LSU, which is the Crimson Tide’s second regular season loss. Hear what head coach Nick Saban and the players are saying following the game and what the team needs to do to get back on track. Alabama football finds itself looking up at both LSU and Ole Miss in the SEC Western Conference standings. We’ll tell you what we think the Tide can do to slow down the Lane Kiffin and the Rebels this weekend in Oxford, Miss. Plus, Alabama soccer scores a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, and Crimson Tide men’s and women’s basketball are off to impressive starts. Finally, we answer viewer questions, on the phone and through email.

