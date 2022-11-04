Read full article on original website
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
McDonald's Customers Are Disappointed With Its New Burger And McFlurry Announcement
Not every holiday treat is a winner. Though the dark and cold months often bring loads of fun new treats, like Starbucks' six new holiday drinks or Wendy's peppermint Frosty, there's also a lot of flops that come out during the season of family and festivities. Consider the disdain people had for Trader Joe's advent calendars, which caused the grocery chain to get brutally roasted on Instagram. Then there's the Raclette Burger that Shake Shack released (per HypeBae). It might be delicious, but it's only available in the U.K.
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its 'Mini Pie' Thanksgiving Collection
Between the parades, football games, and family time, there's a lot to look forward to on Thanksgiving Day, but nothing makes us giddier to get up early on a Thursday morning than — you guessed it — the food. The Turkey Day meal is arguably the most important feast of the year, and while everybody's dinner looks a little different, there are a few components of the spread that appear on just about every plate across the country.
Is Taco Bell Open On Thanksgiving 2022?
Taco Bell does not take Thanksgiving lightly. Back in 2017, the company Tweeted a picture of its "Friendsgiving" menu for its employees working at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The menu featured classics with a little bit of a twist, such as "Butternut Squash Chalupa Bites" and "Baja Blast Glazed Ham." And in the year after, the brand collaborated with the sweater company Tipsy Elves to create two ugly sweaters for the national holiday (via QSR).
Why Reddit Is Disgusted By A Burger King Chicken Sandwich
Burger King has offered an Original Chicken Sandwich on its menu for quite some time, but it eschewed the chicken sandwich wars for nearly two years until the introduction of its Ch'King sandwiches in late spring 2021. It appears the fast food chain was ill-equipped for combat though, as the crispy, hand-breaded creations have already been forced into early retirement (per Eat This).
Applebee's Sleigh Bell Sips Holiday Cocktails Just Dropped
Diners looking for late-night food and drinks at an affordable price can typically count on Applebee's to satisfy their munchie needs. The fast casual chain offers most of its entrees in the $15-and-under price range, with many appetizers going for $8 to $11 (via Fast Food Menu Prices). For those who love scoring a good deal, Applebee's also offers half-priced appetizers for the late night-crowd. In addition to these longstanding traditions are one-off deals. In 2020, Applebee's offered 25-cent boneless chicken wings for dine-in customers, while its newer promotion is a 2-for-$24 meal that comes with one appetizer and two entrees.
Beyond Meat Just Debuted 2 More Chicken Products
For anyone who is vegan, vegetarian, or just trying to eat less meat, there's so many plant-based products available in grocery stores and large fast food chains. If you're looking for alternatives to animal products, you can grab an Impossible Whopper on a road trip or add vegan coffee creamer to your morning cup of joe.
Aldi's Thanksgiving Ravioli Return To Shelves For Yet Another Year
If there is one ingredient that everyone agrees can make any dish really sing, it's pasta. Vodka? Good. Penne alla vodka? Better. A meatball is just a meatball, but add some spaghetti and suddenly you're on top of Old Smokey. And if you thought your ham and cheese sandwich was good, what would you say to tortellini filled with prosciutto and ricotta? Probably "si, per favore," right?
When Did Breakfast Burritos First Become A Thing?
Back in 2019, someone ruffled a few feathers — and generated some headlines — by filing a petition to trademark the term "breakfast burrito." At the time, Eater reported the incident, pointing out that the term has been in use for decades and questioning who could do such a thing. While the culprit may have never been fully identified, according to the patent application filed at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Eater and its readers can rest easy, since the case has since been abandoned.
29 Random McDonald's Items That Actually Existed And, Like, Yes, They Actually Served SOUP At One Point
I was today years old when I learned that McDonald's used to sell McSoup.
What In-N-Out Didn't Serve For The First Decade After Opening
Founded in 1948, In-N-Out Burger set out to do fast food differently from its competitors, with founder Harry Snyder visiting meat markets daily to pick up fresh ingredients to prepare his burgers (per In-N-Out). And the chain has managed to amass a cult following along the way since then. Today, In-N-Out has a pretty expansive menu, complete with a not-so-secret menu that loyalists absolutely adore. But in its earliest days, the hamburger drive-thru kept things pretty basic. Instead of a huge menu, In-N-Out focused on creating a dining experience that ensured customers never had to leave their cars, with Snyder introducing the drive-thru two-way speaker to ensure efficiency and convenience.
What's The Healthiest Option At Dunkin'?
Dunkin' actually has some really great options for those who want a quick and tasty breakfast item to start their day. From its protein-packed omelet bites to the Snackin' Bacon, the chain has a variety of menu choices that will keep its customers fueled while on the go. There are also delicious sweet treats available, as noted by the recent release of its 2022 holiday line, which is decked with lots of promising items, such as the Cookie Butter Donut and the Peppermint Mocha signature latte.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Cinnamon Bun Kettle Corn
Of course, one of the most popular ways to enjoy popcorn is with butter and a dash of salt, but if you have a sweet tooth, you might reach for kettle corn instead. Since it first became a thing back in the 1700s, kettle corn is traditionally popcorn that's tossed with a sweet syrup — like honey or molasses — and cooked in a cast iron pot (via the Gold Medal Products Co.). It's a favorite at state fairs and local festivals but these days, you can also buy kettle corn pre-packaged in the snack aisle at most major retailers and grocery stores.
Cinnabon's Cream Cheese Frosting Is Back For The Holidays
If there's one thing that's true for a lot of people during the holidays, it's that healthy breakfasts go out the window as soon as we hit November. Things like smoothies and egg white omelettes are replaced by fun treats like pumpkin bread and cinnamon rolls. But there's a dilemma. There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes when making cinnamon rolls from scratch, and it takes a lot of time to do properly. Thankfully, there are many refrigerated canned cinnamon roll options at the store these days, and you can sometimes even find cinnamon rolls in the freezer aisle. When even that seems like too much trouble, you can always pick some up at Cinnabon. But there's actually another option.
Copycat Big Mac Sauce Recipe
You know what they say... always imitated, never duplicated. While that may be true in most situations, that's not really the case with this copycat Big Mac sauce. This is quite literally an "awesome sauce" that tastes so close to the one at McDonald's, you probably won't even be able to tell the difference between the two. All you need are a handful of ingredients, and then you can whip up the sauce in the comfort of your home rather than making an extra run to McDonald's.
