Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic candidate Kathy Manning wins seat in Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Democratic nominee Kathy Manning won the seat as congresswoman in North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District Tuesday. Manning is the projected winner in the race against Republican candidate Christian Castelli. The two faced off to claim a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to represent North Carolina in Congressional District 6.
Did your vote count? How to check to see if your ballot was accepted
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things for you to know when it comes to Election Day. #1 Where to look to confirm your ballot was accepted. Everyone in North Carolina goes to the same place, the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You're looking for the VOTER SEARCH tab on the home page.
carolinajournal.com
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
Charlotte Stories
10 Tips for North Carolina Voters on Election Day
As millions of North Carolinians prepare for election day tomorrow, the State Board of Elections offers the following tips for voters who choose to go to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8:. On Election Day, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at...
WXII 12
How to know your vote counted in North Carolina
N.C. — North Carolina elections officials are reminding voters about how they can be confident their vote is counted this election season. The information is provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY. When you insert your ballot into a tabulator,...
WBTV
N.C. election officials investigating over a dozen cases of intimidation, interference at polling sites
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina elections officials are investigating more than a dozen reported cases of possible voter intimidation and interference at local polling sites. The state Board of Elections says there are at least 15 situations that have been reported to the board so far. Some of the...
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
carolinajournal.com
N.C. midterm election results: Live updates
Throughout election night, Carolina Journal will be providing up-to-the-minute results from key state and federal races across North Carolina. Check back for regular updates as the evening unfolds. U.S. Senate race. Cheri Beasley (Democrat) vs. Tedd Budd (Republican). 10:30pm update: 47% Beasley, 51% Budd. N.C. Congressional races. District 1: Don...
Live election results | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
Here are the key election results from North Carolina
View live election results for key contests in North Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley, claims NC’s seat in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
Chronicle
North Carolina's early voting data shows higher turnout than 2018 midterms
As the last day of early voting ended in North Carolina on Saturday, voter turnout numbers recorded higher than in the 2018 midterm elections. Early voting lasted 17 days, from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Who’s voting?. Approximately 2.1 million people have voted in North Carolina through Nov. 5,...
The race is on for NC’s Congressional District 6
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — All eyes are on the race for Congressional District 6. On the ballot are Democratic nominee Kathy Manning, Republican candidate Christian Castelli, and Libertarian candidate Thomas Watercott. Manning currently holds the seat. She defeated Rhonda Foxx, Bruce Davis, Derwin Montgomery, and Edward Hanes, Jr. in...
WRAL
At least 16 intimidation, interference, incidents reported at NC polls
On Election Day, voter intimidation is top of mind as people worry about being followed home or having a photo taken without permission. "We did have a situation in another county where a one-stop worker was followed from a voting site to the elections office and then followed to their home," said Karen Brinson Bell with the North Carolina State Board of Elections. "This is possibly the most egregious situation we've had."
rhinotimes.com
NC GOP Requests Every Death Certificate In The State Over Election Fraud Fears
In recent years, there’s been a lot of talk about a need to make sure that dead people don’t vote – and, apparently, the North Carolina Republican Party is attempting to investigate very deeply into that concern in the upcoming election. The legal counsel for the state’s...
Here’s the rundown of North Carolina’s and the Triad’s most important races for Election Day 2022
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Tuesday is the day: Your last chance to cast a ballot in this year’s so-called midterm elections. Early, in-person voting concluded Saturday afternoon, and about 2.15 million of you have voted. That’s about 85,000 more than at the same period in 2018 – or roughly 4%. But experts note that in […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0