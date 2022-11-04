Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscbnews.net
Saints Grind Out a Win in Trinidad
With the fans in Trinidad’s Scott Gym seemingly caving in on them, the Seward County Saints took an 81-77 decision Tuesday night. Seward gained a team building road win against a program which won their region last year. The Saints played smothering defense in the first half in building...
kscbnews.net
Hallman and Cisneros 1st Team All WAC
In doing so, Garcia earned the WAC Coach of the Year honor by her peers. The Lady Reds went on to win the 6A sub-state the following week to qualify for 6A state for the first time since 2008 and completed their season with a 27-11 record. Individually, runner-up Great...
kscbnews.net
Seward With All Conference Selections After Title
LIBERAL, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) and Region VI announced the all-conference teams. The Lady Saints have four student-athletes recognized with Head Coach Geno Frugoli named KJCCC Coach of the Year. Seyun Park is named the most valuable player in the KJCCC and named to the all-conference first team for the third straight season. Sarah Cruz was named to the KJCCC first-team all-conference for the second straight season for the former freshman of the year. Freshman Rafaela DaSilva was named to the first team all-conference, and sophomore transfer Aubreigh Haxtonwas named honorable mention in the conference.
kscbnews.net
Danny E. Dewell
FOWLER – Danny E. Dewell, age 74, passed away early Saturday morning, November 5, 2022, at the Fowler Residential Care Center, Fowler, Kansas. He was born March 21, 1948, at Fowler, Kansas, the son of Alden (Duke) and Melva (Heinz) Dewell. Dan grew up in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1966. He then served in the United States Navy. After his discharge, he returned to the Fowler area for most of his life.
kscbnews.net
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85 years old, of Satanta, Kansas passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, Kansas. Wanda was born to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham on May 18, 1937, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The family moved to Satanta, Kansas when Wanda was 3 years old.
kscbnews.net
Sutherland-Abbott Wins District 4 Race
With the Unofficial Election Results in, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott has won the County Commission District 4 race over Independent Ken Thompson 315-299. The official results won’t be finalized until after the canvassing. In District 2 and District 3 Presephoni Fuller and Scott Carr both were unopposed as no Democrats or Independent candidates filed in those Districts.
kscbnews.net
Curbside Voting to Be Available in Seward County
Voting will take place in Seward County on Tuesday November the 8th with the polls open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm at the Seward County Activity Center and the Kismet Pavilion. If you have a disability or health concern, curbside voting will be available at the General Election voting site at Seward County Activity Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Curbside voting will also be available at the Kismet City Pavilion. Voters must go to their designated polling place.
kscbnews.net
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Meets Approves RHID Project Plan
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening and adopted Ordinance 4586 Which will grant a special use permit for the opening of a daycare located at 930 N Kansas. The owner has preliminary plan approval from the Kansas State Fire Marshal and has developed a traffic plan. The Special Use was approved by the Liberal Metropolitan Area Board of Zoning Appeals on October 19th.
WIBW
Semi driver hospitalized after truck rolls in SW Kansas
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver has been hospitalized after the truck he was driving rolled in Southwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of V Road between Road 9 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a crash.
Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash
A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Approves Sale of Fire Truck to the City of Liberal
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the sale of the 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine with no loose equipment to the Liberal Fire Department for the amount of $20,000.00. The 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine is no longer in service with the County Department.
kscbnews.net
TCEC and its Employees Give $7,000 to Area Food Pantries
Area food pantries are thankful for their local electric cooperative and its employees this month. TCEC (Tri-County Electric Cooperative) matched donations from its employees to eight food pantries, issuing checks totaling $7,000 to help feed children, seniors and families living with food insecurity. While local results may vary, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma helps provide four meals for every dollar donated. That measures up to 28,000 meals made possible by the contribution.
Comments / 0