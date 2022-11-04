ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Duke Blue Devils Pick Up First 2024 Verbal Pledge From YMCA National Champion Clare Logan

NEW COMMIT: Duke University has received its first verbal commitment for the 2024-25 season from U.S. Open qualifier Clare Logan of Westfield, New Jersey. “I am thrilled to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Duke University! I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me through this process and helped me get to this point. I also want to thank the coaches at Duke for this amazing opportunity. Go Blue Devils!!!”
DURHAM, NC

