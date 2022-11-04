Read full article on original website
Opinion: Adopt the governor’s public health commission report proposals
Last summer, the Governor’s Public Health Commission delivered its final report. The Commission was established to find ways to improve Indiana’s public health system in the wake of the COVID pandemic. It was led by retired Senator Luke Kenley, one of our state’s most consistent fiscal hawks, and Judith Monroe, former state health commissioner. They were joined by experts in local public health departments, the state health department and healthcare professionals.
Clara Mae Klem, 92, St. Anthony
Clara Mae Klem, 92, of St. Anthony, Ind., passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, surrounded by family in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana. Clara was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on April 10, 1930, to Edward and Mary (May) Werne. She married Norbert...
