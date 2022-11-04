Last summer, the Governor’s Public Health Commission delivered its final report. The Commission was established to find ways to improve Indiana’s public health system in the wake of the COVID pandemic. It was led by retired Senator Luke Kenley, one of our state’s most consistent fiscal hawks, and Judith Monroe, former state health commissioner. They were joined by experts in local public health departments, the state health department and healthcare professionals.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO