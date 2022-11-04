Read full article on original website
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Legendary Phillies Star Is Not Happy With Jill Biden
The Philadelphia Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night, losing the series. Following the game, Phillies legend Lenny Dykstra took to social media to reveal who he's blaming. Dykstra, who's had his fair share of issues over the years, is not...
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
Dodger fans react to our nemesis from Texas winning the World Series
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for a custom grill by Johnny Dang
Given Peña's walk-up song and growing celebrity status, it's only fitting the two teamed up.
Christian Vazquez relishes in World Series win with dig at Phillies
It's safe to say things worked out for Christian Vazquez. In late July, the veteran catcher was on a directionless Boston Red Sox team with an uncertain future on the final year of his contract. Fast forward to early November, where Vazquez won his second World Series title in five years after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday.
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Philadelphia Should Celebrate These Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies came up just short. Yet their building towards a more permanent legacy and an even better 2023.
Video: Astros manager Dusty Baker does beer luge after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series title as a manager on Saturday, and he celebrated it in grand style. The Houston Astros’ Twitter account shared video of Baker celebrating in the clubhouse after the team’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. Baker was shown drinking from a beer luge and clearly having the time of his life.
2023 World Series odds: Dodgers open as favorites, but Astros have chance at ending MLB's repeat drought
The Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, dispatching the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Astros have now won two of the last six World Series, as well as four of the last six American League pennants. While the Astros have a few pressing matters to...
SF Giants free-agent preview: Astros RHP Justin Verlander
From the Tigers, to Astros, and now potentially the SF Giants, right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander has always looked good in orange.
