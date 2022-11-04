Read full article on original website
Let's Take a Peek at Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Culpo is a true jill of all trades. The former Miss Universe/America/Rhode Island winner is now spending her days with less pageants and more premieres. We are referring to the Nov. 7 premiere of the reality show she stars in with her two sisters aptly titled The Culpo Sisters. It's the latest craze to hit TLC and we are thrilled to find our more about the eldest Culpo sister.
We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship
Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
NBC's Lester Holt and His Wife Have Been Married for More Than 40 Years — What's Their Secret?
We know Lester Holt as the host of NBC Nightly News. We are used to seeing his welcoming face and getting critical information that impacts our lives from Lester, but little is known about the anchor’s personal life. Article continues below advertisement. It turns out that Lester has been...
'Good Morning America' Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton Is Married!
Congratulations are in order for Good Morning America (GMA) correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who recently married her husband, Tom Werner. The duo announced their engagement in January 2022 and were married on Nov. 5 of the same year. Although their journey to marriage feels very sudden, its clear that the bride and groom couldn't be more thrilled.
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Dishes on the Spinoff: "It Has Been Amazing" (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Below Deck are nothing if not loyal to cast members they love. So when Aesha Scott joined the spinoff Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, viewers were excited to see a familiar face. But now what the people really want to know is if Aesha is in Below...
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
Camila Mendes Seems to Confirm Relationship with ‘Música’ Co-Star Rudy Mancuso
“Música” co-stars Camila Mendes, 28, and Rudy Mancuso, 30, are sparking dating rumors!. Mendes seemed to confirm their relationship on Instagram with a series of photos. The “Riverdale” actress wrote, “Life update,” alongside the carousel, which included a cute photo of Rudy getting a warm welcome from her maltipoo Truffle. Another photo showed a window reflection of the stars looking every bit the couple in their bathing suits. Mancuso appears to be giving Mendes a kiss on the top of her head.
Groundbreaking '90s Rapper Hurricane G Is Dead at Just 52 Years Old
In terms of impact on the hip-hop scene in the 1990s, Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was one of its most impactful figures. Through a career spanning roughly 30 years — and collaborative efforts with the likes of rap heavy-hitters such as Diddy, Redman, and Xzibit — Hurricane G was well-respected in the New York hip-hop scene and beyond.
Britney Spears Shared an Update on Her Health via Instagram
Before Britney Spears was freed of her toxic and inappropriate conservatorship, she was consistently posting countless videos of herself dancing on her Instagram page. At the time, it left her fans feeling very concerned about whether or not she was being forced to post specific content or not. Article continues...
Fans Will See More of Olivia Culpo's Parents on New Reality Show 'The Culpo Sisters'
Former Miss Universe and social media personality Olivia Culpo is putting her family in the spotlight with the new TLC/Discovery Plus reality TV series The Culpo Sisters. The show will follow Olivia and her older sister Aurora and younger sister Sophie as they navigate life in sunny Los Angeles. Article...
In 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' the Narrator Isn't Who You Think It Is
Weird Al is known for parody and Daniel Radcliffe is known for going after artistically challenging roles. So, when the master of parody asked Radcliffe for help making Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which would also be a parody of autobiographical films like Rocketman, Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, etc. of course he accepted the role.
The Producers Behind the Weird Al Movie Took a Major Risk with Madonna
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. After watching the truly confounding laughter riot that is WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is how they were able to turn Madonna into a villain. Yes, 80s pop sensation Madonna takes a wild turn by the end of WEIRD, and Evan Rachel Wood’s performance in the role makes it all the more absurd.
Selena Gomez's New Documentary Is Uplifting and Heartbreaking — Here's How to Watch It
Within the world of mental illness, there's an unspoken caste system. The most widely accepted and discussed struggles are anxiety and depression. The least understood and highly misrepresented are things like antisocial personality disorder or schizoaffective disorder. Somewhere in the middle you'll find things like borderline personality disorder and what...
Kyle Richards Is Notably Absent From the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills' — Why?
It goes without saying that Kyle Richards has become one of the biggest faces in reality television over the last few years. Thanks to her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, millions of fans have grown to adore her charm and mannerisms. During that time, fans have also become familiar with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who runs The Agency, a luxury firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, his life is getting the spotlight in a new show titled Buying Beverly Hills.
We're Feeling Pretty Hot N Cold About Katy Perry's Politics
Katy Perry's voting choices for the 2022 midterm elections are now under fire(works) after the former Christian pop singer posted a photo to Instagram of her ballot showing she was voting for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. The real estate billionaire switched parties from Republican to Democrat in January (which is always suspicious) and is running against liberal favorite Karen Bass.
Will Netflix Make 'Enola Holmes 3' Happen? Millie Bobby Brown Hopes So
On Nov. 4, 2022, Enola Holmes 2 hit Netflix screens. The movie series is the most recent adaptation of author Nancy Springer's novel series, which follows the life of a young and wise detective named Enola (portrayed by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown) — the young sister of the critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmers (played by Henry Cavill).
'Today' Show Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager on Why She Let Go of 'Mom Guilt' Years Ago (EXCLUSIVE)
Being a mom of three is no easy task, but Jenna Bush Hager — who tapes the Today show each morning with pristine hair and makeup, a bubbly personality, and a plethora of insightful lifestyle tips — somehow makes it look easy. Article continues below advertisement. Distractify caught...
Is Tracie Thoms From '9-1-1' Married? Details About Her Personal Life
There have been six exciting seasons of 9-1-1 to watch for people who enjoy rescue dramas. The show focuses on high-pressure experiences that first responders face in their day-to-day lives. That includes dispatchers, firefighters, and police officers who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to make sure people are safe in their communities.
