In a major cost-cutting move by new owner Elon Musk, Twitter has notified employees that there will be a wave of layoffs on Friday, Nov. 4 — and that they’ll be notified by email about whether they will continue to have a job at the company. The companywide email did not indicate how big the cutbacks would be. Musk has been planning to axe about 50% of the staff, or around 3,700 of Twitter’s 7,500 employees, according to a Bloomberg report earlier. Musk has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer...

3 DAYS AGO