Stronghurst woman dies in rollover crash
Stronghurst, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person was killed in a rollover accident Sunday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Sunday at 7:41 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to Township Road 1400 East north of 900 North Stronghurst for a report of a rollover accident involving one vehicle.
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to structure fire
Cedar Rapids — Sunday afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) released an update about Sunday morning's structure fire. At around midnight, CRFD was dispatched to a detached two stall garage fire at 1733 6th Avenue Southeast. Crews from various departments arrived on scene to find smoke come from...
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
Linn County Teen Faces Multiple Charges After ATV Crash
(Bertram, IA) -- A Linn County teen is facing multiple charges after an ATV accident Monday afternoon. The Linn Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of the crash near Bertram, Iowa and found the ATV flipped onto its side. Crews found a 17 year old female who was driving the ATV and a 16 year old male passenger. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver faces the following charges:
Hart faces off with Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff
MOLINE, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States and results for Rock Island County Sheriff are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. On the ballot are Democrat Darren Hart and...
Quad City Storm hosting Salute to Military 'paint the ice' event Monday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday, November 7th, 2022, the public is invited to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark to paint the names of our nation's heroes on the ice. The paint and brushes are provided and the event is happening from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. "It's always a pretty special day," said Brian Rothenberger, President of the Quad City Storm. "[The public can] paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the armed forces on the ice. Those names for both of our games this week." Rothenberger went on to say.
Officers identified in Davenport shooting that left 1 dead last Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Saturday night named the six officers involved in a deadly pursuit on Oct. 30. The incident happened around 2:50 a.m. DPS reported multiple agencies were patrolling the area near 5200 Grand Avenue in Davenport when officers initiated a traffic stop.
One Dead Following Single Vehicle Rollover
On Sunday November 6th at 7:41 AM Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Responded to Township RD 1400E North of 900 N Stronghurst for a report of a one vehicle rollover accident. Upon Deputies arrival the vehicle was found to have rolled over. The driver of the vehicle Sarah Shrum Age...
Group of 21 Iowa Co-Workers Split $50K Lotto Win
The top Powerball prize has now reached a whopping $1.9 billion. It's no surprise at the sheer amount of people who have decided to spend the $3 to enter in on the gargantuan prize. A group of those people all happen to work at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. in...
Henderson County Deputies Respond to Car Submerged in River
Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw reports on Saturday, October 30th, 2022 at 3:54AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river. When Deputy Russell arrived on scene he observed a male standing near the water and a vehicle approximately 80...
Galesburg police respond to shootings, still looking for suspects
GALESBURG, Ill., (KWQC) - Galesburg police responded to two shootings early Sunday morning. According to the police department, there was a shooting in the 400 block of E Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. At that location, there was one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg....
Man arrested after authorities discover vehicle submerged in river
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Farmington man for DUI after a complaint of a car submerged in the Mississippi River. According to a news release, On Saturday, October 30th, at 3:54 AM, a Henderson County Deputy responded to a citizen’s complaint of a car submerged in the river.
QC Veterans Day closings
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and many businesses and government offices will be closed in observance of the day. The following is a partial list of the offices that will be closed. To make sure a business is open, call or visit their website before your visit. There will be no USPS deliveries on […]
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Man wanted by Rock Island Police in fatal hit and run crash identified
Rock Island Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Marcus C. Holmes of Rock Island in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Centennial Bridge on November 1. The crash killed Abbott Lee Perry, 52, of Davenport, when a stolen Hyundai Azera crashed into Perry's Chevrolet Aveo.
'Positive vibes only' | Message behind fundraising efforts for East Moline Police Sgt. Lind
ALEDO, Ill. — An Aledo clothing business is printing shirts in support of an East Moline Police officer wounded on the job. 52-year-old arson suspect Adrian Rogers assaulted Sgt. William Lind while the officer attempted to arrest him, according to police. Police added that Sgt. Lind is still recovering at a hospital in Peoria.
