MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday, November 7th, 2022, the public is invited to the Vibrant Arena at The Mark to paint the names of our nation's heroes on the ice. The paint and brushes are provided and the event is happening from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. "It's always a pretty special day," said Brian Rothenberger, President of the Quad City Storm. "[The public can] paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the armed forces on the ice. Those names for both of our games this week." Rothenberger went on to say.

MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO