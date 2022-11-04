Read full article on original website
Related
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Kentucky rejects anti-abortion measure – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race
Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
While the overall midterm election results may not be known for hours or even days in some spots, candidates from both parties are already celebrating historic victories.
Why are secretary of state races higher profile?
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But why are the officials, often top overseers of voting and elections, getting so much buzz this year? A quick rundown with AP’s Nick Riccardi, who has been following the 27 secretary of state contests on the ballot […]
Brittney Griner begins transfer to Russian penal colony, attorneys say
US women's basketball star Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony where she is due to serve the remainder of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence that was upheld in late October.
