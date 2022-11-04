Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westsidenewsny.com
From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON
Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
thecentersquare.com
Rochester joins growing ranks of cities offering guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – A city in New York plans to use $2.2 million of its federal emergency COVID-19 funding on a guaranteed basic income plan following a growing national trend. Starting next year, Rochester will offer 175 people $500 a month for one year. In the second year...
WHEC TV-10
Crafts and art show features unconventional gift items
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday wrapped up the November Mayday Underground Crafts and Art Show at the Village Gate Atrium. Mayday is an art and craft show that puts an unconventional spin on traditional art and craft. Shoppers browsed fun and unique products, and got a head start on holiday shopping.
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
iheartoswego.com
Debra L. Mulcahey – November 3, 2022
Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Debra...
websterontheweb.com
Webster Recreation Center ups its game
I’ve had the occasion to visit the Webster Recreation Center several times in the last few weeks, including for the Webster Chamber of Commerce meeting and the recent Pumpkins on Parade Halloween festival. And every time I go, I’m once again impressed by how nice a facility it is and how many things the Webster Parks & Recreation Department offers our community.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s the meaning behind the bird statue in Penfield?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with an art project taking flight in Penfield. It’s hard to miss, a large silver bird at a busy suburban intersection. It’s a unique example of public art on private land with a powerful message of peace. Laura...
WHEC TV-10
Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
Grieving sister calls for an end to silence in William Keith Booker’s murder
“And it hurts that he died alone, in the city that he loved,” Toluhi said through tears.
iheartoswego.com
Anne M. Beshures – November 5, 2022
Anne M. Beshures, 89 of Oswego passed away Saturday evening in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Annamae Peterson Henderson. Mrs. Beshures was the widow of the late Edgar Beshures, Sr. who died December 25, 2003.
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/25/22 – 10/31/22
Time/Date: 16:15:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8919. 17:44:00 10/15/22 PL240.30.02 AM2 (8437) – AGG HARASS 2 -THREAT BY PHONE. Time/Date: 22:57:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8921. Loc. of Arrest: 313 SENECA ST – Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 03:41:23 – 10/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)...
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
whcuradio.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
MCSO searching for missing Parma man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22
On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment. -Arrest Number: 8899. Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22. Loe. of Arrest:...
MCSO finds missing kids from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center
UPDATE: Deputies said on Friday morning the two kids have been located and returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen […]
17-year-old killed in car accident
Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi.
Comments / 0