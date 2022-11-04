ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON

Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality

FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
WHEC TV-10

Crafts and art show features unconventional gift items

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday wrapped up the November Mayday Underground Crafts and Art Show at the Village Gate Atrium. Mayday is an art and craft show that puts an unconventional spin on traditional art and craft. Shoppers browsed fun and unique products, and got a head start on holiday shopping.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Debra L. Mulcahey – November 3, 2022

Debra L. Mulcahey, 63, of Oswego died Thursday November 3, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital, after a long illness. Debra was the daughter of the late Merle and Suzanne (Merritt) Pitcher. Debra was a loving stay at home mom, where she enjoyed caring and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Debra...
OSWEGO, NY
websterontheweb.com

Webster Recreation Center ups its game

I’ve had the occasion to visit the Webster Recreation Center several times in the last few weeks, including for the Webster Chamber of Commerce meeting and the recent Pumpkins on Parade Halloween festival. And every time I go, I’m once again impressed by how nice a facility it is and how many things the Webster Parks & Recreation Department offers our community.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Community leaders are saying “enough is enough” to City violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 4-year-old child is out of the hospital, and continues to recover after she was shot Saturday. Meanwhile, Rochester Police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger. Community leaders are saying “enough is enough.” It’s a message we’ve heard many times, and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anne M. Beshures – November 5, 2022

Anne M. Beshures, 89 of Oswego passed away Saturday evening in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Annamae Peterson Henderson. Mrs. Beshures was the widow of the late Edgar Beshures, Sr. who died December 25, 2003.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/25/22 – 10/31/22

Time/Date: 16:15:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8919. 17:44:00 10/15/22 PL240.30.02 AM2 (8437) – AGG HARASS 2 -THREAT BY PHONE. Time/Date: 22:57:00 – 10/25/22 Booking Number: 8921. Loc. of Arrest: 313 SENECA ST – Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 03:41:23 – 10/22/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)...
FULTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO searching for missing Parma man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Update: Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that Jason Keable has been located and is safe The Monroe County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 39-year-old man. Deputies say Jason Keable was last seen leaving his residence in Parma on Collamer Road. Keable […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22

On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment. -Arrest Number: 8899. Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22. Loe. of Arrest:...
OSWEGO, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO finds missing kids from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center

UPDATE: Deputies said on Friday morning the two kids have been located and returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy