IndieWire Earns 3 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Nominations

By Samantha Bergeson
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Press Club ’s annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards has recognized three IndieWire staff writers for their contributions to criticism and trend stories this year. The 15th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards evaluated nearly 1,700 entries for 2022, with a trio of IndieWire staff members among the standout selected works.

IndieWire’s Chief Critic David Ehrlich is nominated in the Film Critic category for his reviews of this year’s top films. Deputy TV Editor and critic Ben Travers was nominated in the TV Critic category.

TV Editor Kristen Lopez is additionally recognized in the Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film category for her November 2021 piece, “ Film Industry Screenings and Events Have a Disability Accommodation Problem ” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, IndieWire’s newly hired Senior Business Reporter Brian Welk received three nominations for his prior film industry reporting at TheWrap.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said IndieWire Editor-in-Chief Dana Harris-Bridson. “IndieWire is creating terrific critical work and reporting, and we’re grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club for the recognition.”

The Los Angeles Press Club is among the oldest and most prestigious journalist organizations in the country, founded in 1913. The club established the NAEJ Awards in 2008 to “recognize and honor quality journalism in the fastest-growing segment of the modern media revolution,” per the website . “It remains the sole acknowledgment of its kind in the nation and has become a much-anticipated celebration for those covering the entertainment industry and its artists.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony on December 4.

