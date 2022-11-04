Read full article on original website
Saints Grind Out a Win in Trinidad
With the fans in Trinidad’s Scott Gym seemingly caving in on them, the Seward County Saints took an 81-77 decision Tuesday night. Seward gained a team building road win against a program which won their region last year. The Saints played smothering defense in the first half in building...
Chris K McDaniel
Chris K McDaniel, 69, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 25, 1952 to Howard and Stella (Atterbery) McDaniel at Great Bend, KS. On November 6, 1976 he married Mary Ramona “Mona” Casaus at Liberal, KS. On August...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85 years old, of Satanta, Kansas passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, Kansas. Wanda was born to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham on May 18, 1937, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The family moved to Satanta, Kansas when Wanda was 3 years old.
Liberal Man Injured in Meade County Accident
A Liberal man was injured in an early morning accident in Meade County. The accident occurred at approximately 6:00 am, 9 miles West of K23 on V Road. A 2013 Freightliner being driven by Carlos Guiterrez, 29, of Liberal was Eastbound on V Road. When the truck crested a hill, it drifted into the Westbound lane, drove into the North ditch, and rolled.
Seward County (KS) Approves Sale of Fire Truck to Liberal (KS)
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the sale of the 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine with no loose equipment to the Liberal Fire Department for the amount of $20,000, KSCBNews.com reported. The 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine is no longer in service with the...
Kids Can Vote Too on November 8th
Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Nov. 8 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite fruit. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Semi driver hospitalized after truck rolls in SW Kansas
MEADE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver has been hospitalized after the truck he was driving rolled in Southwest Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of V Road between Road 9 and Kansas Highway 23 with reports of a crash.
Liberal man life-flighted to hospital after rollover crash
A Liberal, Kansas, man was airlifted to a hospital on Saturday after a rollover crash in Meade County.
Sutherland-Abbott Wins District 4 Race
With the Unofficial Election Results in, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott has won the County Commission District 4 race over Independent Ken Thompson 315-299. The official results won’t be finalized until after the canvassing. In District 2 and District 3 Presephoni Fuller and Scott Carr both were unopposed as no Democrats or Independent candidates filed in those Districts.
Liberal City Commission Meets Approves RHID Project Plan
The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening and adopted Ordinance 4586 Which will grant a special use permit for the opening of a daycare located at 930 N Kansas. The owner has preliminary plan approval from the Kansas State Fire Marshal and has developed a traffic plan. The Special Use was approved by the Liberal Metropolitan Area Board of Zoning Appeals on October 19th.
