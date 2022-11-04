Bring your kids to the Seward County Activity Center during the Nov. 8 election, and they can vote too. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families will have a Kids Voting booth at the election site and the ballot will allow kids to vote for their favorite fruit. The Kids Voting booth will be open the same as the voting hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO