CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals, including one while shorthanded, and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Hurt in practice
Andersen suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was not sure what happened to Andersen but said the Hurricanes goalie "did something." Carolina has brought up netminder Pyotr Kochetkov from the minors on an emergency basis. If Andersen can't play Wednesday against Florida, Antti Raanta would check in as the probable starter with Kochetkov as the backup.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Ruled out of Sunday's game
Doubs (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game in Detroit. Doubs went down on the Packers' first play from scrimmage at the end of an 18-yard catch, hobbling to the sideline, having his right ankle examined and getting carted to the locker room afterward. With no chance to reenter this Week 9 contest, the offense will be down to Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Binjimen Victor: Bumped up from practice squad
The Ravens elevated Victor from the practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Saints. Victor spent the preseason with Baltimore before being let go as part of the team's final roster cuts and joining the team's practice squad in late August. Now, the 25-year-old is set to make his NFL debut after wideout Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson was also elevated from the practice squad Monday, so Victor may be relegated to a deep reserve role behind Tylan Wallace and James Proche against new Orleans.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Evan Engram: Should be fine for Week 10
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Engram, who briefly left Sunday's win over the Raiders due to a back injury, is considered day-to-day and should be fine for Week 10, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Engram caught one of two targets for eight yards during the contest, but after securing...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justice Hill: Pushed aside by Drake
Hill had four carries for 11 yards in Monday's win over the Saints and added one catch for eight yards. Even with Gus Edwards (hamstring) out, Hill's role didn't see an increase in Week 9. Kenyan Drake dominated the backfield work as he played 68 percent of the snaps and converted that into 24 carries for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hill's role appears tenuous even with J.K. Dobbins on the shelf, and if Edwards is ready to play after the bye, Hill's role could diminish further.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jared Pinkney: Elevated from practice squad
Pinkney was bumped up to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday. Pinkney earned a spot on the team's practice squad after failing to make their 53-man roster out of camp. Assuming Pinkney suits up Sunday against the Buccaneers it'll be his first action of the season.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
