Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out indefinitely
Voracek (upper body) is out indefinitely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Voracek is slated to miss more time after he sat out last Saturday's game against Colorado. He shouldn't be expected to play Thursday against Philadelphia. It is currently unclear when Voracek will be available to return.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Hurt in practice
Andersen suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's practice, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Coach Rod Brind'Amour was not sure what happened to Andersen but said the Hurricanes goalie "did something." Carolina has brought up netminder Pyotr Kochetkov from the minors on an emergency basis. If Andersen can't play Wednesday against Florida, Antti Raanta would check in as the probable starter with Kochetkov as the backup.
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Tops 100 yards, scores twice
Etienne rushed the ball 28 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. He added two receptions on two targets for 17 yards. While it wasn't his most efficient game, Etienne continues to see his involvement in the Jaguars' offense climb. He earned a career-high 28 rushing attempts and also topped 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game. Etienne's performance was highlighted by rushing scores of one and five yards with his longest rushes going for 18, 16 and 13 yards. Even in a relatively uninspiring offense, Etienne has emerged as among the most productive running backs in the league.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
Ravens first team in over a decade to accomplish this impressive feat through the first nine games
The Baltimore Ravens have a 6-3 record, yet their performance on the field indicates the team may be better than that record indicates. Baltimore had another game which they controlled an opponent in Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints -- and they added to the history books in the process.
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Catches all five targets
Jones recorded five receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. Jones remained in his typical role behind Christian Kirk in priority for targets. However, he made the most of his opportunities, and the highlight of his day came on a 22-yard reception early in the second quarter to push the Jaguars into Raiders territory. Jones hasn't been spectacular this season, but he does have at least 40 receiving yards in five of his seven games.
