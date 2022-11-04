Read full article on original website
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
How Bismarck plans to handle the 2022 winter storm
However, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, the highways did stay mostly clear throughout the day.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
Lottery Lucky? Here Are Your Million Dollar Bismarck Mandan Homes
If you plan on winning the lottery and want to drop 1 Million Dollars or more in the Bismarck Mandan area for a new house, we have 10 options for you to consider. Now in this day and age, it seems like the whole world has been turned upside down. There are more jobs available than ever before but at the same time living expenses have gone up, along with the costs of fuel, food, and energy just to name a few. But if you still have the chance to live in the lap of luxury, we have 10 options for you to consider. Oh yeah, by the way, it will take at least $1,000,000 to seize the deal!
In Bismarck – Get Ready To SCOOT On Over To Missouri Ave
YES, we are in the month of November, and YES the temps are dropping, however... ...just last Wednesday was an ideal day for getting outside and taking a quick ride around Bismarck and Mandan - a 74 degrees day! Was this a sneak peek of what's happening tomorrow - Monday the 7th? I think it was, check it out.
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
KFYR-TV
National Rifle Junior Olympic qualifier: teen from North Dakota going far
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Knowing gun safety, and how to shoot a gun is one thing, but for one Bismarck teen, perfecting his shot and striving for new personal records is what drives him. Travis Harper is gearing up to represent North Dakota in the 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships....
KFYR-TV
Construction continues through winter weather
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck usually takes on between 20 and 30 construction projects each construction season, with the first snow of the year usually being a good indication of when that season is over. City engineers say projects usually wrap up the first week of November,...
rtands.com
BNSF Bismark-Mandan Bridge Likely to be Torn Down
RT&S has reported often on the ongoing debate/battle between BNSF and the Friends of the Rail Bridge, a local preservation group trying to save the old BNSF bridge in the Bismark-Mandin area. BNSF wants to build a new bridge and remove the old one, while the “Friends” are not opposed...
Destination Dakota: Cappuccino on Collins in Mandan
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Don’t blink when you pass by 105 Collins Avenue in Mandan, or you might miss a small coffee shop that offers a diverse drink menu and an inviting environment. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the owner and operator of Cappuccino on Collins in Mandan, Trish Camisa, to talk more about her […]
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #11!
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
Homelessness at forefront of city and non-profit efforts amid inflation, cold temperatures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As temperatures drop, folks head inside. But for those who have nowhere to keep warm, the North Dakota winters can be incredibly brutal. So, non-profits and the city of Bismarck are working together. As staff enter Ministry on the Margins they are greeted by pictures of...
fergusnow.com
ND Man Killed on Motorcycle North of Fergus Falls Identified
On Monday the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal motorcycle accident from Thursday night. In a release they said through the investigation it is believed that the motorcycle involved in the crash is the same motorcycle from the pursuit, the evening prior. The autopsy...
KFYR-TV
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills. Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.
KFYR-TV
Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State troopers say two people from Bismarck went to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash on icy roads Monday around 2:30 p.m. as the snow fell. It happened about five miles west of Mandan when a pickup crossed the median and hit a...
Where’s The Best Mexican Food In BisMan?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
5 Delicious Autumnal Beers You Have To Try In Bismarck
Several breweries and businesses gave recommendations.
KFYR-TV
Morton county residents encouraged to join CodeRED
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County has made updates to their community emergency alert system. The CodeRED app sends out alert for things such as water main breaks, road closures and missing persons. Previously the CodeRED system went down a line of phone numbers to call for emergency alerts. Now...
