(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,075-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to receding treasury levels and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the resource and energy companies, while the financials and properties were mixed. For the day, the index added 7.02 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,077.82 after trading between 3,054.46 and 3,088.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 7.69 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,027.86. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.24 percent, while China Construction Bank eased 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.28 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper surged 4.54 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 2.91 percent, Maanshan Iron climbed 1.12 percent, Yankuang Energy strengthened 1.49 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, Huaneng Power perked 0.14 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 1.45 percent, Gemdale soared 2.13 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.14 percent, China Vanke gathered 1/35 percent, Beijing Capital dropped 0.97 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

3 HOURS AGO