NASDAQ
Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Are Falling Today
A number of cryptocurrencies fell today for no obvious reason. But bond yields ticked higher, and investors digested several key events from last week that could impact monetary policy, and that might be having an effect. Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
NASDAQ
Diamondback quarterly profit beats market estimates on higher crude prices
Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O on Monday reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by a surge in crude prices due to tighter energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Energy companies are posting strong profits as crude and natural gas prices have soared...
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Tuesday's Trade
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,075-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to receding treasury levels and an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The SCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the resource and energy companies, while the financials and properties were mixed. For the day, the index added 7.02 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 3,077.82 after trading between 3,054.46 and 3,088.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 7.69 points or 0.38 percent to end at 2,027.86. Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.24 percent, while China Construction Bank eased 0.19 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.28 percent, Bank of Communications fell 0.44 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.77 percent, Jiangxi Copper surged 4.54 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) spiked 2.91 percent, Maanshan Iron climbed 1.12 percent, Yankuang Energy strengthened 1.49 percent, PetroChina rallied 2.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, Huaneng Power perked 0.14 percent, China Shenhua Energy improved 1.45 percent, Gemdale soared 2.13 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.14 percent, China Vanke gathered 1/35 percent, Beijing Capital dropped 0.97 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
NASDAQ
Foxconn to become biggest shareholder in Lordstown Motors with up to $170 mln investment
Adds details from filing, quarterly results, background. Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp RIDE.O said on Monday it had entered into a deal under which Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Foxconn 2317.TW, would invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle maker, that would make the Taiwanese contract manufacturer its largest shareholder.
NASDAQ
U.S. wheat ratings improve a bit; corn, soy harvests advance -USDA
CHICAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rated 30% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up 2 percentage points from the previous week but still the lowest for this time of year in records dating to the late 1980s. The...
NASDAQ
Wendy's Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector has primarily struggled in 2022, down nearly 29% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a fair margin. A widely-recognized company in the realm, The Wendy’s Company WEN, is on deck to unveil quarterly earnings on November 9th, before the market open. The Wendy's...
NASDAQ
Monday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: ALGN, VRT
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Align Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO...
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
Investors are highly familiar with Warren Buffett, also known as the “Oracle of Omaha.”. Buffett is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries engage in insurance, freight rail transportation, energy generation and distribution, manufacturing, and many others. Throughout time, investors have loved to mimic Buffett’s...
NASDAQ
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q3
Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago, it...
NASDAQ
Why Primo (PRMW) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again (Revised)
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Primo PRMW. This company, which is in the Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Lyft forecasts operating profit above estimates, follows bigger rival Uber
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft Inc LYFT.O on Monday projected current-quarter operating profit above Wall Street estimates, helped by cost-cutting measures and a resurgence in trips to airports and commutes to office. Lyft joins bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N, which also forecast a bumper quarter ahead betting...
NASDAQ
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MMLG
The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 157,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of MMLG were up about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were...
NASDAQ
This Dividend Aristocrat Is Hitting Records, but There Are Dark Clouds on the Horizon
Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has achieved an impressive feat, reaching Dividend Aristocrat status. But that doesn't do justice to the streak of dividend increases it has amassed, which currently stands at 49 -- putting the company just one year away from becoming a Dividend King. And with the company expecting 2022 to be a record year, it looks like it has a good shot at getting to 50 years. That's the good news. The bad news is that the cyclical steel industry is already starting to show material signs of weakness.
