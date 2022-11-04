Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
msn.com
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Slide 1 of 40: A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, ordered a 50% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022.Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.The reason, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing. The combination is causing American companies across a variety of industries to slash headcount.Here are some of the most notable examples so far:
msn.com
Meta says it will lay off more than 11,000 staff as Mark Zuckerberg claims the company is 'deeply underestimated'
Slide 1 of 7: Meta has thrown $36 billion at the metaverse but plans to spend many billions more on the project. Wary investors are calling for Meta to focus its effort on its profitable divisions. Insider compiled a list of tech breakthroughs that cost far less than the metaverse push. The metaverse may be the most expensive project in the history of tech.Meta, according to an Insider analysis of the firm's financial filings, has pumped $36 billion into its Reality Labs division since 2019.Reality Labs houses the social-media giant's VR and metaverse arms, and remains massively unprofitable, posting a $3.7 billion operating loss on revenue of $285 million in its most recent quarter, down by almost half compared with the previous year. The social media giant reported its second consecutive quarter of lower revenues this week, prompting some anxious investors to urge Meta to refocus on its more reliable core businesses — ads and paid messaging.However, Mark Zuckerberg is continuing to pour billions into his metaverse dream, arguing that it's the future of computing.The Meta CEO said the company would lose a "significant amount" of money over a three to five-year period at this year's shareholder meeting.While Zuckerberg may believe hemorrhaging cash is the path to the metaverse's success and profitability, Insider has put together this list of highly successful tech innovations that cost just a fraction of how much Meta has already spent. These figures have not been adjusted for inflation.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
msn.com
U.S. stocks open lower despite midterm results likely to result in gridlock
U.S. stock indexes on Wednesday were struggling to extend a winning run to a fourth day, with midterm elections likely to deliver the gridlock in Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 230 points, or 0.7% to around 32,932. The S&P 500 slipped 30 points, or 0.8% to around 3,796.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally for third straight day as elections loom
Stocks rallied Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the midterm elections in the U.S. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked higher by 335 points, or roughly 1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) edged higher by 0.5% after wavering during afternoon trading.
Comments / 0