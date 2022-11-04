ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Services Set For Bethlehem Motorcyclist, Loving Dad Scotty Bernard Killed By Drunk Driver At 35

By Valerie Musson
 4 days ago
Funeral services have been set for Scotty Andrew Bernard, the Lehigh Valley motorcyclist and loving father who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the age of 35. Photo Credit: Facebook/Scotty Bernard

Funeral services have been set for Scotty Andrew Bernard, the Bethlehem motorcyclist and loving father who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Sunday, Oct. 30 at the age of 35.

Scotty, formerly of Tobyhanna, was hit at the intersection of Rt. 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square in Lower Saucon Township around 9:50 p.m., authorities said.

The driver, Jacob Mark Conklin, 35, of Salisbury Township, was charged with a second-degree felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury, as well as misdemeanor DUI, according to a report from LehighValleyLive.

Born in Manhattan, Scotty graduated from Pocono Mountain West High School in 2006 before attending the Universal Technical Institute, his obituary says.

Scotty worked as a mechanic at Kelly Nissan and was known for his kind and caring personality.

He was also the vice-president of the Allentown Chapter of the Ruff Ryders Life Style, his memorial says.

Above all, Scotty is remembered as an incredibly dedicated father to his young son, Gabriel Trayvon Bernard.

In addition to his son, Scotty is survived by his mother, Nancy; his live-in partner, Tiffany Summersett; three brothers, Guerschom “Shawn” Bernard and his wife Kaeve; Floyd Bernard, Sr. and Frantz Bernard, Jr.; two nephews, Floyd Bernard, Jr. and King Frederick Bernard; maternal grandmother, Adrienne Solomon; Tiffany’s mother and siblings, Theresa Wilson and her fiancé Tracy Ellis, Mayson, Sanyah and Samyah Wilson; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, tributes and condolences instantly flooded social media:

“Lost...confused....angry....hate,” begins a heartbreaking post from Tiffany Summersett.

“Sunday night at 9:51pm I lost the… love of my life, the father of our son, my protector, my best friend, my heart, my core, Gabriel's FATHER…BABY I love you....we love you....your SON loves you. I’m done I can't. Scotty I love you! With all my heart.”

Scotty’s funeral will be held at Greater Shiloh Church on Pastor Fred Davis Street in Easton at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m.

“…the world lost a truly amazing and genuine guy,” reads a tribute from Bree’ana Dawn. “He couldn't be in a room and you not know it.”

“RIP Scotty Bernard praying for love, comfort, understanding, and peace and absolute justice.”

