ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

6@6: Listening to birds & Dress-Over-Pants

CHICAGO – Sometimes just opening up your window can bring some relief during some difficult times. That’s because the sound of birds can help people with their mental health, and that was a topic that was explored during the “6@6” on Tuesday. The hosts talked about...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

NASCAR announces first ticket sale date for the Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO – There’s a new sporting event coming to town this Fourth of July weekend, and fans who want to see it live now know when they can get tickets. NASCAR has announced that two-day reserve tickets and premium packages for their inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1st and 2nd will go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM. The tickets can be purchased by:
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Seasonably mild Wednesday

Chicago is positioned under huge high pressure ridge aloft in an area of seasonably mild air, but changes loom ahead. A trough of low pressure over the Rockies is moving east, carrying cold air, with very cold/frigid air poised over west-central Canada sagging into the northern plains. The leading edge of cold air will reach our area Friday, just after warmth peaks here Thursday ahead of the approaching trough. Southern tip of very cold/frigid air reaches into our area this weekend and persists here next week.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Weekend Break: Marcella visits Lincoln Park Zoo

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits Lincoln Park Zoo to check out some of their exhibits including the snow monkey habitat. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

$50K reward offered after armed robbery of USPS mail carrier

CHICAGO — A $50,000 reward is being offered following the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier last month. At around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, a man robbed a USPS carrier at gunpoint in the 5900 block of South Kolin. USPS describes the suspect as...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy