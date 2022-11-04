Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Related
WGNtv.com
6@6: Listening to birds & Dress-Over-Pants
CHICAGO – Sometimes just opening up your window can bring some relief during some difficult times. That’s because the sound of birds can help people with their mental health, and that was a topic that was explored during the “6@6” on Tuesday. The hosts talked about...
WGNtv.com
NASCAR announces first ticket sale date for the Chicago Street Race
CHICAGO – There’s a new sporting event coming to town this Fourth of July weekend, and fans who want to see it live now know when they can get tickets. NASCAR has announced that two-day reserve tickets and premium packages for their inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1st and 2nd will go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM. The tickets can be purchased by:
WGNtv.com
Seasonably mild Wednesday
Chicago is positioned under huge high pressure ridge aloft in an area of seasonably mild air, but changes loom ahead. A trough of low pressure over the Rockies is moving east, carrying cold air, with very cold/frigid air poised over west-central Canada sagging into the northern plains. The leading edge of cold air will reach our area Friday, just after warmth peaks here Thursday ahead of the approaching trough. Southern tip of very cold/frigid air reaches into our area this weekend and persists here next week.
WGNtv.com
9 @ 9: Taylor’s tour and wedding date drama, earth pyramids and more
CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 9 @ 9 for the latest, most unique stories. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGNtv.com
Weekend Break: Marcella visits Lincoln Park Zoo
WGN’s Marcella Raymond visits Lincoln Park Zoo to check out some of their exhibits including the snow monkey habitat. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
WGNtv.com
$50K reward offered after armed robbery of USPS mail carrier
CHICAGO — A $50,000 reward is being offered following the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier last month. At around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, a man robbed a USPS carrier at gunpoint in the 5900 block of South Kolin. USPS describes the suspect as...
WGNtv.com
Alert issued after 9 recent car thefts involving USB cables on North Side
CHICAGO — An alert has been issued by CPD following nine recent car thefts using USB cables throughout the 14th District on the North Side. In each of the thefts, police said the three suspects break a window then peel the steering column open. The cars are stolen after...
Comments / 0