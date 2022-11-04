Read full article on original website
Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion
Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy...
Starbucks Launches Holiday Drinks — How They Compare to Dunkin’ Seasonal Menu
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays at Starbucks! The coffee chain started spreading seasonal cheer on Nov. 3 with the launch of the 2022 holiday drink menu. This year's lineup includes...
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America
Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing
Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.
One Out of Five Walmart Customers Buy This
Walmart bases much of its appeal to shoppers on low prices for many necessities. In the search for growth, the retail giant has gone after the grocery and club membership businesses in recent years. But sometimes just renewing an old business line can help the cause as well. In the...
McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’
If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok. In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.
Bed Bath & Beyond Dying
Adding to the long list of problems that will take Bed Bath & Beyond under, Bloomberg reports that some suppliers have stopped shipping products to the retailer. They do not trust the company’s balance sheet to be strong enough for them to get paid for inventory. It is the last in a series of problems […]
Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
CNBC
Free returns may soon be a thing of the past as retailers roll out stricter policies
With rising costs squeezing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee. Expect more limitations on what can be brought back and when, experts say. Gift buying and gift returning typically go hand in hand. On average, retailers...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru
Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
Kroger Seeks to Compete With Walmart Via a New Mega-Merger With Albertsons
The Kroger chain has announced plans to merge with Albertsons, one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, in a $20-plus billion deal. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ABCNews.com, Reuters, News.Yahoo.com, and TheKrogerCo.com.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Related: Dollar Tree: 5...
Walmart Is Now Offering Small Businesses Short-Term Rental Leases at Its Stores
Small businesses can now rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country. Through a new partnership with pop-up shop marketplace platform Popable, Walmart is now offering short-term leases to small businesses that don’t want to commit to longer contracts. Here’s how it works: After a company lists its...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
McDonald's Employees Are 'Unhappy' About Latest Adult Happy Meal On Social Media
Despite the excitement from customers, McDonald's staff has fewer positive things to say about the Adult Happy Meals on social media. Some McDonald's employees are pleading to customers not to buy Adult Happy Meals, which people are flocking to in hopes of getting a limited-edition toy.
