Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kim Kardashian is living the mom life. The SKIMS founder posted a photo on her Instagram Story early Sunday morning showing her three younger kids — Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6 — asleep in her bed. "My morning," she captioned the photo, which showed Saint laying...
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose
The mom of three recently punctuated her busy fall with a relaxing trip with her fiancé and 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun! In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation. 'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop. Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
The Saturday Night Fever star shares daughter Ella Bleu with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of beauty. (and the cats not bad either)," Travolta, 68, captioned the post. View this post on Instagram ...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Attempts to Learn Reels as She Shows Off Bump in Silky Slip Dress
Chrissy Teigen is enjoying documenting her pregnancy on Instagram as she and husband John Legend — who also share son Miles and daughter Luna — await another baby Chrissy Teigen has got the glow. The pregnant mom shared two recent looks on Instagram, beginning Monday with a polka-dotted black-and-white jumpsuit paired with a cozy cream cardigan. "Oh dear. We are gettin there," she captioned the two shots, one of which showed her sitting on a curb leading into her backyard, while the other was a mirror selfie where she held...
Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV: 'Hardest Week of My Life'
Amy Schumer's 3-year-old son Gene was hospitalized for RSV amid the comedian's hosting gig on Saturday Night Live this week Amy Schumer's son Gene is on the mend after a bout with RSV. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the comedian and actress, 41, revealed that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live this week. "This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate 5 affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53,...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
90 Day's Usman Asks for 'Pretty' Woman's Number 1 Day After Agreeing to Marry Kim
Usman finally met the woman his mother wants him to marry — and he may be surprised by how interested he actually is It looks like Kim Menzies' worst fear may be coming true on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? In a preview for the next episode, Usman "Sojaboy" Umar meets the woman his mother wants him to marry before Kim, 52 — and, it turns out, she's gorgeous. The quick glimpse at Usman's meeting shows he's no longer angry about the set-up — in fact, he...
Jennifer Lopez Says Taking Ben Affleck's Last Name Is 'Romantic': 'We're Joined Together'
Jennifer Lopez is proud to be Mrs. Affleck. In a December cover interview with Vogue, the multi-hyphenate star said that while "people are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez," her "legal name" after her wedding to Ben Affleck this past summer "will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together."
Rihanna Reveals Her Favorite Postpartum Body Part: 'Now It's My Booty Because I Got One'
Rihanna got cheeky on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. While speaking with press, the style mogul was asked what her favorite body part to show off is, a question the reporter said she asked Rihanna a decade ago, wanting to know "if the answer has changed."
Ryan Reynolds 'Kind of Hoping' Baby No. 4 Will Be Another Girl: 'We Never Find Out' Before
Ryan Reynolds is proud to be a girl dad. While on the Today show Monday promoting his upcoming Christmas musical comedy Spirited, the 46-year-old actor opened up about the baby he and wife Blake Lively have on the way, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will be a girl.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
"Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance with music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a since-deleted...
Rihanna Says Her 6-Month-Old Baby Boy Is 'So Funny' and 'Fat': 'Real Cuddly Stage Right Now'
Rihanna is loving every second of being a new mom. While on set of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show — which premieres Wednesday on Prime Video — in Los Angeles in October, the superstar, 34, chatted with PEOPLE about her 6-month-old son, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May.
Elliot Page Steps Out with Mae Martin for Gala in L.A. as Friends React: 'Cannot Handle This Pic'
"My King @elliotpage took me out. 💜," Mae Martin captioned a photo gallery on Instagram alongside Elliot Page Saturday was a glam night out for Elliot Page! The actor, 35, appeared alongside The Flight Attendant star Mae Martin for the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Umbrella Academy star rocked a classic black tuxedo as he walked the purple carpet alongside Martin, while Page's actor and comedian companion, 35, opted for a navy-blue suit. Martin shared a collection of photos featuring the pair to Instagram, including a bathroom mirror selfie,...
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines is mom to sons Crew, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines Joanna Gaines is cherishing special moments with her youngest child. On Saturday, the mom of five shared a selfie from bed with son Crew, sound asleep on her pillow with his arm draped partially across her shoulder. "Didn't get a ton of rest last night but I'll take snuggles over sleep with this little one. ✨," she captioned the sweet shot. The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also...
Nick Carter Reacts to Death of Younger Brother Aaron: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'
"God, please take care of my baby brother," the Backstreet Boys member posted on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34 Nick Carter is mourning the loss of his brother, Aaron Carter. The Backstreet Boys member, 42, posted his heartbreak on social media Sunday, following the news Aaron died Saturday at the age of 34. Nick posted several throwback photos of the brothers in their youth with a lengthy caption on Instagram. "My heart has been broken today," the post began. "Even though my brother...
All About Aaron Carter's Son, Prince
The singer, who was found dead on Nov. 5, shared a son with his on-and-off fiancée Melanie Martin In addition to his musical legacy, Aaron Carter leaves behind his son Prince. The musician, best known for his albums Aaron's Party and LØVË, was found dead on Nov. 5 at his house in Lancaster, California, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Carter, who is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, rose to fame in 1997 with his self-titled debut album, followed by Aaron's Party (Come Get It), Oh Aaron and Another...
Kris Jenner Reflects on Having the 'Greatest Pregnancies' with All 6 Kids: 'I Got Very Lucky'
Kris Jenner is looking back on her "great" experience with pregnancy. The 67-year-old momager appeared on the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher this week where she reflected on her various times being pregnant with her six kids, daughters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie as well as son Rob.
Aaron Carter 'Never Really Dealt with a Lot of Trauma' from Sister and Father's Deaths, Says Source
Prior to his own death at age 34 on Saturday, Aaron experienced the losses of his older sister, Leslie, and their father, Robert In the decade leading up to his own death at age 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lost multiple immediate family members to various causes, and his struggle with substance abuse worsened in the aftermath, sources close to the late pop star and rapper tell PEOPLE. "Aaron never really dealt with a lot of trauma he had," says the insider, referencing Aaron's older sister Leslie, who died at age 25...
People
350K+
Followers
58K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0