Dayton, OH

Ohio’s Hospice, Pure Healthcare holds discussion sessions

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4qQ6_0iyx18CH00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and Ohio’s Hospice is partnering with Pure Healthcare to provide educational sessions to the public.

According to a release, the free discussion is called “Palliative vs. Hospice” and will explain the circumstances where an individual may need to have care, including the similarities and differences between the two options.

The discussion events will be held in two sessions with limited space and registration is required.

Kettering Health Years Ahead Centerville

6661 Clyo Rd. Centerville, Ohio 45459

Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for the event here or by calling (937) 558-3988 .

Kettering Health Years Ahead Dayton

3969 Salem Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45406

Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for the event here or by calling (937) 558-3988 .

Carey Short of Ohio’s Hospice will lead the discussions.

