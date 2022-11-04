Read full article on original website
Secretary of State Mac Warner talks about election logistics, integrity
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined 5 News to talk about an array of topics, including election logistics. Warner spoke about election logistics with Ally Osborne on First at 4. Warner spoke with Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko about election integrity and security.
Voters head to the polls for midterm election
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Voters throughout north-central West Virginia are headed to the pools to make their voices heard in this year’s midterm election. Polls for the general election are now open and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Voters will be casting their ballots on an array of...
Democrats and Republicans neck-and-neck heading into Election Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 130,000 West Virginians took advantage of early voting ahead of the general election on Tuesday. According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, 130,211 people casted their vote during the early voting period. Of the reported voters, there are less than 100...
Warm, sunny day, but rain is on the way!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, today will be sunny and warm. However, we’re tracking a system that will bring widespread rain to West Virginia later this week. Find out when, and how, the rain will impact us in the video above. Yesterday was mild and sunny, and...
