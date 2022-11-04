ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WDTV

Voters head to the polls for midterm election

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Voters throughout north-central West Virginia are headed to the pools to make their voices heard in this year’s midterm election. Polls for the general election are now open and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Voters will be casting their ballots on an array of...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Warm, sunny day, but rain is on the way!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, today will be sunny and warm. However, we’re tracking a system that will bring widespread rain to West Virginia later this week. Find out when, and how, the rain will impact us in the video above. Yesterday was mild and sunny, and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

