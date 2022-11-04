ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat

The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Beating the Packers Is as Relatable as It Gets

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of us. After a long week of work, he just wants to kick his feet up, crack a cold one and relax. And after watching his team defeat the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday, you can bet that beer went down smooth. The Lions (2-6) defeated the Packers (3-6), 15-9, at Ford Field to notch their second consecutive victory over Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Make Shocking Move Firing Head Coach Frank Reich

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Indianapolis Colts. They entered the season with some high expectations as many people thought that they were a dark horse contender for the Super Bowl with the offseason moves that they made. They don’t look close to being Super...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 6th Straight Win Follows Familiar Formula

This is a recording. The Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive (fourth time in the last five games), had a lull in the second and third quarters to lose the lead, forced a big late turnover on defense, and then made several big plays in the fourth quarter to overcome adversity. The Vikings came from behind as they outscored the opponents in the fourth quarter to win a one-score game (for the sixth straight game after going 6-8 in such games last season).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

