This is a recording. The Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive (fourth time in the last five games), had a lull in the second and third quarters to lose the lead, forced a big late turnover on defense, and then made several big plays in the fourth quarter to overcome adversity. The Vikings came from behind as they outscored the opponents in the fourth quarter to win a one-score game (for the sixth straight game after going 6-8 in such games last season).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO