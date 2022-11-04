Read full article on original website
Vikings Debut 17-Player Choreographed Bowling Celebration Which is Somehow Legal
VIDEO: Vikings bowling celebration.
The Vikings ‘Magic Number’ Is Insanely Low
Another week, another Minnesota Vikings win and loss by the Green Bay Packers. That’s become the norm for the last month and a half. Accordingly, the Vikings 2022 ‘magic number’ has hit a historic threshold, as Minnesota’s new target is five. What is a magic number?...
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report
The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Lions activate Zylstra brothers; TE Shane catches TD in win
DETROIT (AP) — There was no one close to Shane Zylstra when the Detroit Lions tight end caught his first NFL touchdown on Sunday. Waiting on the sideline, though, was someone very close indeed. Zylstra and his brother Brandon were elevated from Detroit’s practice squad this week and played...
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception
In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Vikings Grab NFC North by the Throat
The Minnesota Vikings couldn’t get the ground game going, stopped scoring for a long time after the first drive — and still won in Week 9. Kevin O’Connell got his seventh win as a first-year head coach, and the Vikings grabbed the NFC North by the throat. How? Well, the Green Bay Packers lost a fifth consecutive game, only their second five-game losing streak in the last 30 years.
Referee Takes Out Vikings Defender During Wild Commanders Touchdown
A tough break for Minnesota.
Lions inactive players for Week 9 vs. Packers: Healthy scratches on the DL
There aren’t many surprises in the Detroit Lions inactive player list for the Week 9 visit from the Green Bay Packers. With four players already ruled out due to injuries and another one listed as doubtful, the list was almost complete before the 11:30 a.m. deadline on Sunday. The...
Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Beating the Packers Is as Relatable as It Gets
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of us. After a long week of work, he just wants to kick his feet up, crack a cold one and relax. And after watching his team defeat the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday, you can bet that beer went down smooth. The Lions (2-6) defeated the Packers (3-6), 15-9, at Ford Field to notch their second consecutive victory over Green Bay.
Best photos from Kirk Cousins' win in return to Washington
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting with a lead of 4.5 games in the NFC North after a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. The vibes are immaculate with this team right now and the camaraderie is excellent. The game was an ugly one that was marred by miscues throughout. Despite...
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
Colts Make Shocking Move Firing Head Coach Frank Reich
The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Indianapolis Colts. They entered the season with some high expectations as many people thought that they were a dark horse contender for the Super Bowl with the offseason moves that they made. They don’t look close to being Super...
Vikings 6th Straight Win Follows Familiar Formula
This is a recording. The Vikings scored a touchdown on their first drive (fourth time in the last five games), had a lull in the second and third quarters to lose the lead, forced a big late turnover on defense, and then made several big plays in the fourth quarter to overcome adversity. The Vikings came from behind as they outscored the opponents in the fourth quarter to win a one-score game (for the sixth straight game after going 6-8 in such games last season).
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Giants Receive Brutal Injury Update Regarding Key Defensive Piece
The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they went into their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 record. Despite not playing in a game this weekend, Big Blue has still suffered a major loss. It was revealed on Monday that budding star safety...
