Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Big Blue View
Adding to the Giants’ roster with a mid-season three-round mock draft
The calendar has rolled over to November and for the first time in a long time, we aren’t looking ahead to the draft for the New York Giants. But the Giants are also still on a bye week, so we might as well take a peek ahead to the upcoming draft. In another rarity in recent years, we can’t consider prospects at the very top of draft boards and instead need to look down depth charts a bit. That can make finding fits to continue building the Giants’ roster more difficult than when the team is drafting at the top of the order.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar
The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. New York Giants: Who...
thecomeback.com
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return
Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
NFL Analysis Network
Giants Receive Brutal Injury Update Regarding Key Defensive Piece
The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they went into their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 record. Despite not playing in a game this weekend, Big Blue has still suffered a major loss. It was revealed on Monday that budding star safety...
Jim Nantz says there is 1 thing about Tom Brady he will not discuss
Jim Nantz was on the call for Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams game on CBS along with Tony Romo. In the week leading up to the game, the veteran CBS announcer said there was one thing he would not discuss regarding Tom Brady. Nantz was interviewed by SI’s...
2 Insane Numbers To Note For Bears QB Justin Fields This Season
This is a rebuilding season for the Chicago Bears, which was cemented when the team traded away defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the deadline last week. While they haven’t been winning very many games recently, as they have lost five out of their last six games, there have been some very encouraging signs of progress.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill
NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
Comments / 1