The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Big Blue View

Adding to the Giants’ roster with a mid-season three-round mock draft

The calendar has rolled over to November and for the first time in a long time, we aren’t looking ahead to the draft for the New York Giants. But the Giants are also still on a bye week, so we might as well take a peek ahead to the upcoming draft. In another rarity in recent years, we can’t consider prospects at the very top of draft boards and instead need to look down depth charts a bit. That can make finding fits to continue building the Giants’ roster more difficult than when the team is drafting at the top of the order.
IOWA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

2 Insane Numbers To Note For Bears QB Justin Fields This Season

This is a rebuilding season for the Chicago Bears, which was cemented when the team traded away defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the deadline last week. While they haven’t been winning very many games recently, as they have lost five out of their last six games, there have been some very encouraging signs of progress.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
NASHVILLE, TN

