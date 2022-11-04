ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence

By Holmes Lybrand, Hannah Rabinowitz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Comments / 34

Franklin
2d ago

Why could a guy that owns so many assault weapons, so much ammunition and lead assault training missions in the woods, claim to be NON-VIOLENT ?

David
2d ago

I can say the sky is gold. but we all know it's blue. just because I feel it. doesn't mean it changes. the election has been proven to be fair and just. this guy is a lunatic. so cares what he thinks. I hope the judge throws the book at him.

Kevin Fenech
2d ago

last night's powerball drawing was illegal because my numbers were not drawn. The shallow state using Jewish space lasers operated by right wing Italian leftist socialist printed false tickets on Chinese bamboo paper. Alert the cyber ninja numbnuts we have another job for them.

