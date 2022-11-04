While students will be required to get a second booster shot before returning for spring semester, the same mandate will not apply to faculty and staff. Announced Oct. 27, the booster shot requirement was directed towards undergraduate, graduate and professional students in line with CDC recommendations. In order to be considered “up to date” via CDC guidelines, one must receive a primary vaccine series along with the “bivalent” booster. The new booster protects against both the original virus and several variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, which has “changed over time.” Yet faculty and staff are not required to be “up to date” in order to work in the spring.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO