hotnewhiphop.com
Jas Prince Speaks Out Following Takeoff’s Death
Jas Prince sends his condolences to Quavo following Takeoff’s death. Fans continue to mourn the loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Houston. The rapper died at 28 but still, the amount of confirmed information surrounding the scenario is limited. However, Internet sleuths have put together the pieces to come up with concrete theories surrounding what led to Takeoff’s death.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
thesource.com
Offset Reacts To Takeoff’s Death Via Social Media
For the past two days, the Hip Hop community has been mourning the murder of Kirshnik Khari Ball aka Takeoff, one third of the ATL-based, Grammy Award winning group the Migos. Many celebs, including athletes, political figures and Hip Hop artists expressed their sorrow and grief about the loss of the youngest member of the Migos, but none have been more painful than those closest to him.
musictimes.com
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
Desiigner Says He's 'Done Rap' After Takeoff Shooting Death
The "Panda" rapper paid tribute to the slain Migos artist on social media, saying in one video: "I can't live like this no more."
Quality Control & Drake Break Their Silence About Takeoff's Death
After taking some time to mourn his loss, Takeoff's label has released a statement following the Migos rapper's death. On Tuesday night, November 1, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee issued a touching statement about their artist. In their brief message, the label, which has been the home of Takeoff's music since Migos signed with the imprint in 2013, mourned his loss and sympathized with his family, friends and fans. They mentioned how devastated they were about losing the rapper to a "stray bullet." P also emphasized that Takeoff didn't deserve to die at such a young age.
Drake, Beyonce, & More Stars Mourn Takeoff After He’s Shot & Killed At 28: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Celebrities including Gucci Mane and Ja Rule are in mourning after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to TMZ, who reported that Takeoff was with fellow Migos member Quavo at the time of the incident. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” the fallen rapper’s attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”
Click2Houston.com
Remembering Migos rapper Takeoff: See photos through the years with family, friends, best performances
Rapper Takeoff, one third of the Atlanta-based rap group Migos, was killed in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday in Houston. Takeoff, whose legal name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. The chart-topping trio, featuring Takeoff’s cousin Offset and uncle Quavo, released hits like “Motorsport” and “Bad and...
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
AOL Corp
Shock and devastation: Takeoff's death hits hard among fellow rappers and fans
One month before his death, Takeoff danced alongside his uncle and fellow rapper, Quavo, at a listening party for their new album, “Only Built for Infinity Links.” Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, smiled wide the entire night, dancing and raving about how excited he was for the future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Heartfelt Message
Takeoff’s shocking death is still sending shock waves throughout the Hip-Hop community.The 28-year old star — real name Kirshnik Khari Ball— was gunned down in Houston after attending a dice game with his uncle and Infinity Links collaborator Quavo. Everyone from Gucci Mane and Yung Miami to Master P and 2 Chainz took to social media to grieve the loss of the young, Atlanta rapper.
thesource.com
Drake Speaks About the Passing of Takeoff During His SiriusXM Show
Ahead of the release of the Her Loss album, Drake made his return to SiriusXM for his Table for One show. To kick off the episode, Drake paid his respects to Takeoff. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”
50 Cent urges Quavo to ‘make the best music’ after Takeoff’s ‘painful’ death
50 Cent urged Quavo to honor his nephew Takeoff’s legacy after the 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed. “This is really how it goes @quavohuncho you have to position this Album correctly for Take Offs Legacy,” the “Candy Shop” rapper wrote via Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of music manager Steven Victor talking about his client Pop Smoke, who also died from gun violence, on the “Out of Office” podcast. “go make a couple changes and address everything,” 50 Cent, who executive produced Pop Smoke’s posthumous album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” continued. “all artist [sic] make the...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After His Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member. Offset, 30, subtly honored the late rapper by changing out his profile photo...
KHOU
Who was TakeOff? The rise of Migos
HOUSTON — Born June 14, 1994, as Krishnic Khari Ball in the Atlanta area, he was most known for his rap persona TakeOff. He was one-third of the world-renowned rap group Migos. The trio was made up of TakeOff, his uncle, Quavo, and cousin Offset. The group was formed...
Migos rapper Takeoff killed at age 28 in downtown Houston
Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday in Houston. CNN's Rosa Flores has the report.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Cancels Boston Show Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset changes his Twitter avatar to a photo of the Migos in honor of Takeoff. The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
