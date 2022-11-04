ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Morning Journal

Browns back from bye, Kareem Hunt all business after not being traded

The Browns returned from their bye to a light practice on Nov. 7, and standing in front of his dressing stall near the locker room doorway was Kareem Hunt — refreshed from the time off but still the backup to Nick Chubb because Hunt wasn’t sent to another team at the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Browns Announce Four Moves, Designate DE Chase Winovich To Return

The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach

The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Cowboys Focused on Signing Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have never been a team to rest on its laurels. And after some of the moves other teams made ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline; the Cowboys are intent on adding to their coffers. Ian Rapoport reports that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ brass have focused...
DALLAS, TX
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star

The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week

Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)

It is Monday, November 7, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans who used the bye week to scoreboard-watch other AFC teams were disappointed. It is too early to panic but never too early to monitor the situation or for the Browns to embark on a tremendous winning streak. The AFC playoff...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman

The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs

On Sept. 25, 1997, the Cavaliers made what might have been the biggest roster acquisition in the franchise's history when all-star forward Shawn Kemp came to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Kemp was a 27-year-old five-time all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, who was named second-team All-NBA three straight seasons from 1993-94 to 1995-96. He had finished in the top-10 in the league in rebounds for three consecutive seasons. ...
CLEVELAND, OH

