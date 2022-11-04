Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet
Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Rodgers and Packers hit new low: 'We're truly underdogs'. Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a...
Where will Browns first pick in 2023 NFL Draft be right now?
We now enter Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, and the Cleveland Browns are hitting about the midway point of their season. With nine games left to play this season, this is a good time to check in and see where they would be picking in the 2023 NFL Draft if it were happening today.
Morning Journal
Browns back from bye, Kareem Hunt all business after not being traded
The Browns returned from their bye to a light practice on Nov. 7, and standing in front of his dressing stall near the locker room doorway was Kareem Hunt — refreshed from the time off but still the backup to Nick Chubb because Hunt wasn’t sent to another team at the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
Yardbarker
Browns Announce Four Moves, Designate DE Chase Winovich To Return
The team also signed C Jordan Meredith to the practice squad and released C Brock Hoffman from the practice squad. Winovich, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,727,651 contract that included a $994,506 signing bonus when he was traded to the Browns.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Try for WR Jerry Jeudy: What Did Dallas Offer to Broncos? OBJ Update
NOV 6 COWBOYS TRADE OFFER ON JEUDY While cynics still wonder just how serious the Cowboys were - and are - about obtaining help at receiver ... We can add a report about Jerry Jeudy to the list. We know Dallas has Odell Beckham Jr. "on the radar.''. We know...
Cowboys Focused on Signing Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys have never been a team to rest on its laurels. And after some of the moves other teams made ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline; the Cowboys are intent on adding to their coffers. Ian Rapoport reports that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ brass have focused...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Awful Injury Update On Defensive Star
The 2022 season has quickly spiraled out of control for the Green Bay Packers. They are on a five-game losing streak as they cannot figure out a way to stop the bleeding as their season looks to already be down the drain. Currently 3-6, the Packers have dug themselves a...
Every parallel between Odell Beckham Jr and Deion Sanders Cowboys signing
Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned, and the clues point us toward the Dallas Cowboys as a possible destination. We’re a week into November, and Odell Beckham Jr. is still unsigned. With the NFL trade deadline behind us, Beckham is now the most talented player available for teams to upgrade their roster.
NFL Analysis Network
Giants Receive Brutal Injury Update Regarding Key Defensive Piece
The New York Giants have been one of the biggest surprises this season as they went into their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 record. Despite not playing in a game this weekend, Big Blue has still suffered a major loss. It was revealed on Monday that budding star safety...
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Have Heated Argument on Cardinals Sideline
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins argued on the sidelines against the Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Week 9 Games to Watch on the Cleveland Browns bye Week
Cleveland Browns are off to a 3-5 start on the 2022 season, in a spot where they will need to dig out of to be in playoff contention when the final stretch of the season comes. Soon Cleveland will get back Deshaun Watson, and expectations will come to form. Cleveland is on a week 9 bye week, there are other games to pay attention to though.
Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on CBS. The Dolphins are a 4-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
profootballnetwork.com
Odell Beckham Jr. Landing Spots: 12 Destinations for OBJ Include Cowboys, Rams, and Chiefs
Odell Beckham Jr. is the best NFL free agent still available on the open market, and he appears to be inching closer to a return. While there are conflicting reports regarding when he’ll be medically cleared from the torn ACL he suffered in February’s Super Bowl, Beckham seems likely to sign with a new team within the next month or so.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/7/22)
It is Monday, November 7, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans who used the bye week to scoreboard-watch other AFC teams were disappointed. It is too early to panic but never too early to monitor the situation or for the Browns to embark on a tremendous winning streak. The AFC playoff...
Browns sign C Jordan Meredith to practice squad, release Brock Hoffman
The Cleveland Browns have been busy out of their bye week. First, they designated two of their original 53-man players for return from Injured Reserve, and now they have made a move on their practice squad. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have swapped out one practice squad center for another, signing Jordan Meredith and releasing Brock Hoffman.
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs
On Sept. 25, 1997, the Cavaliers made what might have been the biggest roster acquisition in the franchise's history when all-star forward Shawn Kemp came to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Kemp was a 27-year-old five-time all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, who was named second-team All-NBA three straight seasons from 1993-94 to 1995-96. He had finished in the top-10 in the league in rebounds for three consecutive seasons. ...
