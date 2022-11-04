Read full article on original website
Perry Farrell Explains Why It Was Important for Jane’s Addiction to Start Career With a Live Album
Most bands see their audiences grow after their first album gets released, but for Jane's Addiction, they decided to start their career with a live album, which is something you don't often see in the music industry. In a new Live Nation joint interview teaser promoting the Jane's Addiction-Smashing Pumpkins tour, Perry Farrell speaks to Billy Corgan about that live record, surprising the Pumpkins frontman by revealing that the live album coming first was a condition of their recording contract.
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album
When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
Power Goes Out, So Stryper Play With Tiny Battery-Powered Amps Instead
Battling against the dark is the figurative concept that has defined Christian metal band Stryper, but at a recent show at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, the group literally fought through the darkness, playing with tiny battery powered practice amps amid a power outage. The band has...
Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Thinks ‘Selling Multiple Versions’ of Album to Boost Chart Numbers Is ‘Fan Abuse’
This week, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows equated the practice of artists selling multiple versions of an album to get better placement on music charts with what he called "Fan Abuse." And though the rock star wasn't necessarily singling out Taylor Swift, her fans on Twitter reportedly came for him...
Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50
Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Dolly Parton Dressed Like Judas Priest at Closing All-Star Song at Rock Hall Ceremony
A few months ago, all Rob Halford said he wanted at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a selfie with Dolly Parton, but he ended up with so much more. The Metal God was invited to sing with Parton during her performance of the hit "Jolene," where she actually dressed like a member of Judas Priest.
Fat Mike Explains How NOFX’s Final Shows Will Be Different
In September, NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett revealed his plans to disband the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. But it appears the group intend to log an additional year of touring beyond that, stretching into 2024, as the NOFX bassist-vocalist clarified this week. In the same breath, Fat...
Post Malone Pays Tribute to Power Trip by Wearing Band’s T-Shirt at Arena Show
Post Malone honored the metal band Power Trip during his show at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas, last Wednesday (Oct. 26). The rock-leaning hip-hip artist wore a Power Trip T-shirt during the performance, exposing thousands of concertgoers to his love for the heavy Texas group and their late lead vocalist, Riley Gale.
King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music
King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
Watch Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos Play Halloween Show in Sumo Wrestler Suit
It doesn't get much bigger than Lorna Shore at the moment, but for Halloween, frontman Will Ramos was making sure he was the largest person in the room, donning an inflatable sumo wrestler suit for the festivities. Ramos and the band took the stage at the White Oak Music Hall...
Sebastian Bach + Michael Sweet Bury the Hatchet, Say the Internet Fueled the Fire
Over the weekend, Sebastian Bach and Stryper frontman Michael Sweet were finally able to bury the hatchet after a years-long feud aboard the KISS Kruise. After addressing the feud, the rockers noted that the internet really fueled the fire that had started between them. Ironically, the feud started on the...
Watch Cliff Burton Jam ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls’ in His Pre-Metallica Band
The late Cliff Burton's songwriting contributions to Metallica sometimes seem under-appreciated. But before the early Metallica bassist tragically died in a 1986 tour bus crash, Burton infused Metallica's arrangements with a musical flair all his own. That much is unmistakable in a video of Burton competing in a 1981 "Battle...
System of a Down’s Serj Tankian – ‘Toxicity’ Release Period Was ‘F–king Stressful as F–k’
For many bands, the period surrounding the release of their biggest albums is usually thought of fondly. But that's not necessarily the case for System of a Down, as Serj Tankian reveals in a new interview that the period surrounding the release of Toxicity was "really, really dicey." Admittedly, there...
Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About
Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
Download Metallica’s Complete Old-School Concert Honoring Jonny and Marsha Zazula
On Sunday, Nov. 6, Metallica stormed the stage at Hard Rock Live, a 7,000-seat theater in Hollywood, Fla., for an absolutely unforgettable night. For nearly two hours, Metallica tore through their early catalog as they paid tribute to Jon and Marsha Zazula. To call it a special night would be...
Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor
UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show
Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good
Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade
Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Rock Am Ring + Rock Im Park Reveal Initial 2023 Lineup – Pantera, MGK, Turnstile + More
Earlier today (Nov. 3), it was revealed that Pantera would be performing at the 2023 edition of the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany next year, but they're not the only act revealing their participation. In fact, both festivals have announced a wealth of performers for their 2023 editions.
