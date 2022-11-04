ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Perry Farrell Explains Why It Was Important for Jane’s Addiction to Start Career With a Live Album

Most bands see their audiences grow after their first album gets released, but for Jane's Addiction, they decided to start their career with a live album, which is something you don't often see in the music industry. In a new Live Nation joint interview teaser promoting the Jane's Addiction-Smashing Pumpkins tour, Perry Farrell speaks to Billy Corgan about that live record, surprising the Pumpkins frontman by revealing that the live album coming first was a condition of their recording contract.
Loudwire

Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album

When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
Loudwire

Rock Music Is Currently Having a Moment on Spotify’s Viral 50

Rock music is currently making waves in a viral way on Spotify. This week, three rock bands populate the Spotify ranking that the music streaming service uses to track viral hits in the U.S. on its platform — and one band has more than one song on it. That...
Loudwire

King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music

King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Tells Fans What His First-Ever Fiction Novel Is About

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor has revealed what his very first fiction novel is going to be about. Yes, that's right — the rock and metal musician who's breached literature with his autobiographical books is now trying his hand at a long work of narrative fiction. But are readers and...
Loudwire

Ben Weinman Squashes Dillinger Escape Plan Reunion Show Rumor

UPDATE: That did not take long. Responding to a query in a Facebook post about Rymer's Instagram tease, guitarist Ben Weinman told a fan when asked if there was anything to the rumors, "Nothing, Billy said it was a dream or some shit. I really hope people don't buy tickets to Furnace Fest for this."
Loudwire

See Magnificent Photos From Metallica’s 2022 Jonny + Marsha Zazula Tribute Show

Another historic Metallica show is in the books, but this one had a lot more meaning than most for the guys in the band along with many in the crowd Sunday night (Nov. 6). Metallica booked a special show in Hollywood, Florida, to pay tribute to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the metal couple who first happened upon Metallica's demo tape and gave them their first record label deal.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Loudwire

Musician Programs Drums With ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Noises + It Somehow Sounds Good

Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral. The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!
Loudwire

Corey Taylor Names Scariest Horror Movie of the Last Decade

Halloween may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still curl up and watch a good horror film. If you're looking for a real fright and in need of a suggestion, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has named the horror movie from that last decade that he thinks is the scariest.
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy