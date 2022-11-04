ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Fans Are Furious At Referees For Letting Ja Morant Get Away With The Same Move As Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA fans didn't like the fact that the refs didn't call carry violations on Ja Morant when he pulled off same moves like Jordan Poole.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is unarguably the most popular basketball league in the world. Over the years, the league has been changing its rules, and it has impacted the sport in various ways. One of those rules has been the carry violation. It was changed after Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson forced the NBA to change them due to his unreal moves .

Over the years, many players have taken advantage of it. But referees can change the outcome of the game when they see fit. It was evident in a recent game of the Golden State Warriors , when Jordan Poole was called for three carry violations . Following that, even the head coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr, explained that many players in the league do the same move.

Ja Morant Does Similar Moves Like Jordan Poole But Referees Ignored It

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been playing phenomenally this season. Following the win against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Grizzlies now have a record of 5-3.

Speaking of the game against the Trail Blazers, Morant dropped 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the 111-106 win. But that wasn't the biggest talking point about the matchup.

One day after Jordan Poole gets called for 3 carrying infractions in the same game, NBA refs let Ja Morant get away with his version of the move.

Thoughts?

Upon seeing this tweet fans had a divided opinion about the same. While a few called out the refs for not calling the carry violations on Morant, others pointed out the moves weren't the same in the first place.

Many fans pointed out the fact that Ja Morant is already a superstar in the NBA. As a result, refs unconsciously tend to favor the superstars in the league. On the other hand, when it comes to Poole, he is yet to reach the superstar level in the NBA.

Obviously, this may seem wrong, but this is how things work in the league. At the end of the day the referees need to be more consistent with their calls. Either they should make the call for all players or not. There should be a universal rule that works for every player in the NBA.

