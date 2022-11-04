Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
As diversity program finishes first cycle, administrators propose changes to management at Yale
As the Emerge program finishes its first cycle, administrators have learned new lessons about managing — and are considering changes to the University’s managerial training program. The Emerge program, which finished its first cycle on Oct. 27 with 19 participants in its first cohort, is part of a...
Yale Daily News
70 to study abroad in spring, falling short of pre-pandemic levels
70 students will go abroad in the spring, a rebound from spring of last year but still slightly figures before the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for International and Professional Experiences had initially predicted that between 75 and 100 students would choose to spend their spring semester abroad. “For students who...
Yale Daily News
CIPE Summer Opportunities Fair reopens in person
More than 500 students attended the Center for International and Professional Experience’s Summer Opportunities Fair, getting the opportunity to speak with professors and program organizers about summer professional plans. Hosted at the Omni Hotel on Nov. 4, this was the first time the fair has been held in person...
Yale Daily News
PROFILE: Virginia Dominguez ’73 GRD ’79, an anthropologist looking to the future
Virginia R. Dominguez ’73 GRD ‘79, a leading anthropological scholar and professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, logged onto her Zoom interview flaunting a close-up picture of a cactus as her background. “If you don’t like it, I’ll change it!” she exclaimed before switching to a...
Yale Daily News
Prosecutors say no prison time for former Yale soccer coach involved in “Varsity Blues” scandal
Former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith, a key figure in the 2019 “Varsity Blues” scandal, might not be going to prison. Instead, prosecutors are recommending that Meredith receive a sentence of one year of supervised release, forfeit $557,774.39, one of two lump sums to reach the total $860,000 Meredith took, and complete 50 hours of community service.
Yale Daily News
OISS English Conversation Groups back to in-person format following COVID-19
Isabella Romero Stefanoni, Contributing Photographer. For the last 15 years, the Office of International Students and Scholars has hosted English Conversation Groups to promote the practice of English conversational skills for Yale affiliates. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these sessions continued to take place over Zoom. However, since the start of...
Yale Daily News
Faculty and staff not required to receive new booster shot
While students will be required to get a second booster shot before returning for spring semester, the same mandate will not apply to faculty and staff. Announced Oct. 27, the booster shot requirement was directed towards undergraduate, graduate and professional students in line with CDC recommendations. In order to be considered “up to date” via CDC guidelines, one must receive a primary vaccine series along with the “bivalent” booster. The new booster protects against both the original virus and several variant strains of the COVID-19 virus, which has “changed over time.” Yet faculty and staff are not required to be “up to date” in order to work in the spring.
Yale Daily News
YHHAP organizes student fast to raise funds for New Haven organizations
On Nov. 18, students can convert their meal swipes into tangible funds that will be donated to local organizations aiding New Haven’s underprivileged communities. The Yale Hunger and Homelessness Action Project is a student-run organization that seeks to “alleviate housing and food insecurity in New Haven” through advocacy, volunteer and fundraising efforts such as its biannual fast. Between today and Nov. 17, Yale College students will be able to log into their SIS account and opt-in to waive all their meal swipes for the day of Nov. 18. In collaboration with Yale Hospitality, the meal swipes will then be donated as a monetary amount to YHHAP who will distribute the funding to four local organizations.
Yale Daily News
Yale opens new data science institute
Yale’s newest data science initiative, announced in August, has opened its doors. The Institute for Foundations of Data Science, otherwise known as both the Kline Tower Institute and as FDS, launched on Oct. 14 as part of an ongoing effort by the University Science Strategy Committee, who identified the integration of data science and its mathematical foundations on campus as its top priority. The kickoff event featured more than 20 faculty members who briefly presented their own research in areas of data science.
Yale Daily News
Boycotting judges invited to speak at Yale Law School
Following months of controversy, Yale Law School appears to have invited federal judges boycotting its students for law clerkships to speak on campus. Federal judges James Ho and Elizabeth Branch implied in an Oct. 13 letter to YLS Dean Heather Gerken that they had been invited to speak at a Law School panel. Made public in legal analyst David Lat’s newsletter, the letter derided alleged attacks on free speech within the Law School, echoing announcements the judges made earlier that month that their offices would no longer hire Yale Law students as clerks.
