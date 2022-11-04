Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thefallonpost.org
Senior Cut Days - a Made in Nevada Movie Premiers in Fallon Friday
A Baltimore filmmaker spent five months in Northern Nevada making a movie earlier this year that premiers at the Fox Peak Theater on Friday night, November 11, at 7 p.m. The suspense thriller from Director/Producer Alvin Gray tells the story of two young women traveling to a small town in Northern Nevada called Oldtown to film a documentary on the story of Julia Bulette. While taking a quick rest on the outskirts of town, the two stop for food and come across much more than a ghost story.
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
Watch: Brawling Bear Cubs Wrestle in California's South Lake Tahoe Snow
South Lake Tahoe local Jeff Moore recently awoke to a fresh coat of powder, which typically means today has now become a ski day. Sorry work, sorry school, call in sick, that's the rule. However, a couple of the cutest bear cubs you have ever seen squashed those plans or delayed ...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Leigh Hurst guides us through the relationship between grief and gratitude
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno helps people through a lot of emotional and physical challenges like trauma, depression and chronic pain. During the month of November, she wants to help you dive deeper into the ways in which gratitude and grief can go hand in hand in your own life.
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose to open for the weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday. Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin makes ditalini pasta with kiwi and shrimp... it’s better than it sounds!
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pasta doesn’t have to be boring. Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin spices things up with a unique blend of fruits and flavors. Olive Oil (Chef Chapin used lemon infused and honey ginger infused oils from BHOOC) 16-20 shrimps (chopped slightly) 1 yellow onion (chopped)
Warm up your hearts and minds
You drive down busy freeways reliving every so-called mistake you’ve ever made. and soaking in your quiet desperate need for something more, burn it away, you. Open your mouth, warm up hearts and minds, burn down your well structured. doubts. May your past be the smell of ash and...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
KOLO TV Reno
Alejandra Falconi excited to launch Northern Nevada’s first local Spanish newscast on Telemundo Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now has partnered with Telemundo to bring local news to our Spanish-speaking neighbors throughout Reno and beyond. Telemundo Reno (KXNV) will offer the only local evening newscast dedicated to the Latino community of Northern Nevada. We are so excited to welcome Alejandra Falconi...
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Devil’s Postpile (Sierra County)
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike, but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About 2 miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm will hit the Sierra tonight bringing heavy snow and high winds. Reno will see a mix of snow and rain Monday morning but the majority of storm impacts will come Tuesday. Prepare for even colder temperatures later this week.
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat
Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
KOLO TV Reno
Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
FOX Reno
Runaway teen home safe in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
2news.com
Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene
A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets life in prison for killing his 75-year-old father
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole for beating his elderly father to death in January 2020, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Darnell Solis Smith, 39, will have to serve at least 20 years before...
