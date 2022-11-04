ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thefallonpost.org

Senior Cut Days - a Made in Nevada Movie Premiers in Fallon Friday

A Baltimore filmmaker spent five months in Northern Nevada making a movie earlier this year that premiers at the Fox Peak Theater on Friday night, November 11, at 7 p.m. The suspense thriller from Director/Producer Alvin Gray tells the story of two young women traveling to a small town in Northern Nevada called Oldtown to film a documentary on the story of Julia Bulette. While taking a quick rest on the outskirts of town, the two stop for food and come across much more than a ghost story.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond

Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mt. Rose to open for the weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday. Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.
RENO, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Warm up your hearts and minds

You drive down busy freeways reliving every so-called mistake you’ve ever made. and soaking in your quiet desperate need for something more, burn it away, you. Open your mouth, warm up hearts and minds, burn down your well structured. doubts. May your past be the smell of ash and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra

A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
CARSON CITY, NV
Mountain Democrat

Day Hiker: Devil’s Postpile (Sierra County)

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike, but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About 2 miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Tuesday Web Weather

A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sunday Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm will hit the Sierra tonight bringing heavy snow and high winds. Reno will see a mix of snow and rain Monday morning but the majority of storm impacts will come Tuesday. Prepare for even colder temperatures later this week.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated due to fake call about threat

Reno Police say a large police presence occurred near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Friday due to a call that turned out to be fake. They called it a "swatting" event. Somebody apparently called in a fake threat and Reno Police responded considering the information they did have on the event.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storm brings chain requirements to Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:50 A.M. UPDATE: NDOT has lifted chain requirements on I-80. ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Department of Transportation has put chain requirements in effect as a winter storm moves into northern Nevada. Chains or snow tires are required on many highways and roads in the Reno-Sparks area including from the McCarran Boulevard exit on Interstate 80 in Sparks west to the state line. In California, chains or 4-wheel-drive with snow tires are required from the state line to Gold Run.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Runaway teen home safe in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
DAYTON, NV
2news.com

Hotel near Reno-Tahoe Airport evacuated, bomb squad on scene

A large police presence is currently near Terminal Way and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Police started to gather in the area around 2 p.m. on Friday. The FBI and bomb squad are on scene. Avoid the area. Various ramp and road closures in the area of I-580 and Villanova/Durham drive...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man gets life in prison for killing his 75-year-old father

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole for beating his elderly father to death in January 2020, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Darnell Solis Smith, 39, will have to serve at least 20 years before...
RENO, NV

