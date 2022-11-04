ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. 
Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole.  Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made, according to police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting. 
12-year-old boy fatally shot in Strawberry Mansion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot twice in the face and killed by his 12-year-old cousin in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened inside a second-floor apartment on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street just after 9 p.m.Police say the boy was shot once in the left temple and once in the nose. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.Police have confirmed to CBS3 that the 12-year-old shooter and a 28-year-old adult were taken in for questioning. The 12-year-old has since been released pending further investigation, police say.The 28-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses, authorities tell CBS3.CBS3 was told that police believe the victim and the offender were making some sort of music video on the second floor when a shot or shots were fired.Authorities are waiting for a search warrant to search the second floor of the location where the shooting took place.
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
