PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot twice in the face and killed by his 12-year-old cousin in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened inside a second-floor apartment on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street just after 9 p.m.Police say the boy was shot once in the left temple and once in the nose. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.Police have confirmed to CBS3 that the 12-year-old shooter and a 28-year-old adult were taken in for questioning. The 12-year-old has since been released pending further investigation, police say.The 28-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses, authorities tell CBS3.CBS3 was told that police believe the victim and the offender were making some sort of music video on the second floor when a shot or shots were fired.Authorities are waiting for a search warrant to search the second floor of the location where the shooting took place.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO