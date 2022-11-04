Read full article on original website
SEPTA police shoot man suspected of killing a woman near Ellsworth-Federal Station
SEPTA police shot a man who authorities say is responsible for killing a 20-year-old woman this morning in South Philadelphia. The suspect was struck twice. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was placed under arrest.
fox29.com
Teen accused of deadly shooting during botched robbery aboard Broad Street Line train, SEPTA says
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street...
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subway
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot 11 times while riding the subway in Philadelphia and the suspect is still on the run, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday afternoon on Philadelphia’s Broad Street Line in the city’s Francisville section near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
fox29.com
Teens charged in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old man set to appear in court Monday
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers charged in the brutal killing of a 73-year-old man who was attacked by a group of teen in June are due in court Monday. Richard Jones and Gamara Mosely, both 14 years old, are charged as adults with third-degree murder and conspiracy after turning themselves into authorities earlier this summer.
fox29.com
Police: Car sought after suspects fired into crowd, leaving 9 people injured in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released photos of a vehicle they say was used in a shooting that injured nine people, four of them critically, over the weekend in Kensington. Gunfire erupted near Kensington and East Allegheny avenues Saturday night when police say several suspects began shooting into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.
Gunman Opens Fire On SEPTA Train Leaving 1 Dead, Another Hurt: Police
One man was dead and a teen was wounded when a gunman opened fire on a SEPTA train, Philadelphia police announced. Shots rang out at around 2:45 p.m. on a Broad Street Line train near Fairmont Avenue in north Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood, the department said. The victim, a 21-year-old black...
Philadelphia police find 2 men shot after crash in Rhawnhurst
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were found shot, including one that died, in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section on Sunday night, police say. Authorities found the men on the 8300 block of Bustleton Avenue around 8 p.m. in a dark colored Nissan Altima that crashed into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole. Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:21 p.m., according to police. The second victim, a man his early 20s, was also shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and placed in critical condition. No arrests were made, according to police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered from the floor of the Nissan Altima. Police say they're trying to find the scene of the shooting.
Man charged after argument leads to shooting at Philadelphia Wawa
Authorities say 23-year-old Joshua Frazier was involved in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old victim inside the store.
12-year-old boy fatally shot in Strawberry Mansion: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot twice in the face and killed by his 12-year-old cousin in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened inside a second-floor apartment on the 3100 block of North 33rd Street just after 9 p.m.Police say the boy was shot once in the left temple and once in the nose. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.Police have confirmed to CBS3 that the 12-year-old shooter and a 28-year-old adult were taken in for questioning. The 12-year-old has since been released pending further investigation, police say.The 28-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses, authorities tell CBS3.CBS3 was told that police believe the victim and the offender were making some sort of music video on the second floor when a shot or shots were fired.Authorities are waiting for a search warrant to search the second floor of the location where the shooting took place.
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
Absecon armed robbery fugitive arrested with loaded gun in Atlantic City, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in an Absecon armed robbery was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Douglas DeBerry, 24, was seen walking east in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 11:15 Sunday morning, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detective Fariyd Holmes recognized him from a flyer distributed...
Brother of MOVE victims sues Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania for mishandled remains
Lionell Dotson, the brother of two children killed in the 1985 MOVE bombing, is suing the City of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania for “torturous interference” of a dead body and emotional distress, among other charges. Dotson’s attorneys filed the complaint with the Philadelphia Court of Common...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia
At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition. The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his...
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
