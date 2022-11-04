Read full article on original website
Republican newcomer wins in 75th District; Democratic incumbent keeps 84th District
Republican Jed Davis, of Newark, is the winner in the Illinois House 75th District race, winning 61 percent of the vote over Democratic opponent Heidi Henry of Marseilles. Oswego Democratic incumbent Stephanie Kifowit is the winner in the 84th District over Republican opponent Joe West winning 65 percent of the vote.
