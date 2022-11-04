ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WSPY NEWS

Polls open for election day in Illinois

---- Polls are open until seven in Illinois on Tuesday. Voters will be deciding on who be the next governor of Illinois, along with the next treasurer, comptroller, secretary of state, and attorney general. In the WSPY listening area, there are contested races for the Illinois Statehouse including in the...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

