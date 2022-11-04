ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

cbs17

Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
DURHAM, NC

