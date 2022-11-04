Read full article on original website
Man caught after escape following kidnapping, assaulting woman in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies Monday night were searching for a man who escaped after he was charged with assault and kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said. He...
Southern Pines woman stabbed boyfriend during an argument, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines woman was arrested after a domestic dispute led to a stabbing, police said. Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Shaw Avenue in response to a reported domestic disturbance, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the male...
Slow-speed chase in Johnston County ends in collision, DWI charge for Fayetteville man
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. State Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase. According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a...
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled...
Wake County will have a new sheriff: Will it be Donnie Harrison or Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1. He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year. The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when...
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
Gun taken from student on Southeast Raleigh High School campus, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was taken from a student on Monday who was in the parking lot of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, school officials said in a letter to the families of the school’s students. Security personnel identified two students sitting in a vehicle in...
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
Moore County to get road improvements; $2.2 million contract awarded for work
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.2 million contract to make improvements to nearly 10 miles of Moore County roads. According to the NCDOT, the contract includes resurfacing segments of these roads:. U.S. 1 near the Richmond County line. Old N.C. 2 from...
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
23-year-old Durham man dies after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street. Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when...
Gun violence: What Fayetteville City Councilmembers are doing to find solutions
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville City Councilmembers are working to figure out solutions for gun violence in their city. “Myself, my colleagues, are under very heavy pressure to do something about the gun violence in our community,” Mario Benavente, a District 3 Councilmember said. For months, the City...
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
