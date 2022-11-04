ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls

The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
ARIZONA STATE
WMUR.com

US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions

Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
ARIZONA STATE
WMUR.com

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

Wall Street Drifts Lower as Election Results Keep Coming In

"Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as results continued to come in for midterm elections in the U.S., with control of the Congress still undetermined. The S&P 500 gave up 0.9% in early trading Wednesday following three straight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq was off 1%. Disney slumped 10% after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were looking for. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, rose sharply after announcing its first major round of layoffs. A closely watched report on U.S. inflation data is due out Thursday.THIS IS A BREAKING...
WASHINGTON STATE
WMUR.com

How to identify election misinformation on social media

People spend hours scrolling through social media, and many times, people on social media can say what they believe, but that could lead to the spread of misinformation. Social media is a part of daily life for many people. According to the Pew Research Center, most people under 30 years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy