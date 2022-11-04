Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
An agenda dictated by the "loudest, craziest voices' on the right, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, will help write Democrats' 2024 talking points, one consultant said.
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Full List of Trump-Backed Candidates Who Lost Their Elections
Several Trump-endorsed candidates have already been confirmed to have lost their races as the GOP failed to ride a so-called "red wave."
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Kari Lake's Chances of Winning Arizona Governor Race, According to Polls
The race for governor could not be tighter in Arizona, according to the most recent set of polls, with just one day left to go until the midterms. Republican Kari Lake, a former local news anchor who has been endorsed by previous president Donald Trump, is said to be ahead with 48.9 percent of voters backing her. Her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, sits on 46.4 percent, before polling starts on Tuesday.
WMUR.com
US Rep. Annie Kuster projected by AP to defeat Robert Burns in NH 2nd District
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster is projected to defeat Republican challenger Robert Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With 65% of votes counted, Kuster led Burns 57-43%. >> Election results: See...
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
WMUR.com
US cyber officials: 'No evidence' of interference behind isolated Election Day equipment malfunctions
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television's National Investigative Unit they see "no evidence" of any interference behind isolated election equipment malfunctions in a few states, including in Arizona and New Jersey. Election officials in those states have attributed the outages to technical issues that they said they were working...
WMUR.com
Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate
Video above: Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term. The fate of Democrats' narrow hold on the Senate is unclear Wednesday as votes continue to trickle in across the country. Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes...
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. It's a brand new day so we're starting fresh, but you...
WMUR.com
US Sen. Maggie Hassan projected to win; Republican challenger Don Bolduc concedes race
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is projected to defeat Republican challenger retired Gen. Donald Bolduc, according to The Associated Press. If you don't see the results above, visit this link. With 67% of votes counted, Hassan led 55-43%. Hassan declared victory in front of a raucous crowd...
WMUR.com
US officials confirm cyberattacks on election websites in ‘handful’ of states
Federal cyber officials confirmed to Hearst Television’s National Investigative Unit that cyberattacks occurred on Election Day against a “handful” of state election websites, with the largest and most sustained attack coming against web pages in Mississippi. Late Tuesday, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office issued a joint...
WMUR.com
Full 2022 United States general election results: Balance of power in U.S. Senate, U.S. House
See the up-to-the-minute U.S. election results with a look at the balance of power for U.S. Senate races, U.S. House races and gubernatorial races across the country. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in each state on Election Day. (Are you unable to see the results...
Wall Street Drifts Lower as Election Results Keep Coming In
"Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as results continued to come in for midterm elections in the U.S., with control of the Congress still undetermined. The S&P 500 gave up 0.9% in early trading Wednesday following three straight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq was off 1%. Disney slumped 10% after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were looking for. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, rose sharply after announcing its first major round of layoffs. A closely watched report on U.S. inflation data is due out Thursday.THIS IS A BREAKING...
WMUR.com
How to identify election misinformation on social media
People spend hours scrolling through social media, and many times, people on social media can say what they believe, but that could lead to the spread of misinformation. Social media is a part of daily life for many people. According to the Pew Research Center, most people under 30 years...
Comments / 0