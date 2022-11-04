Read full article on original website
ualr.edu
White Honored as UA Little Rock Alum Making a Difference
UA Little Rock alumna Adena White is an experienced public relations professional who always wanted to tell strategic stories that make an impact. In 2017, White founded Blackbelt Media, the producer of the award-winning Blackbelt Voices podcast. Since the podcast started in 2019, it has been featured by Apple Podcasts, Oprah Daily, and Vanity Fair for its thought-provoking storytelling that honors Black history and celebrates Southern Black culture.
uams.edu
UAMS Voted Best Company to Work For by Newspaper’s Readers
Nov. 8, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is the Best Company to Work For among organizations of 250 employees or more, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s 2022 Best of the Best reader survey. Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, said he is honored to work...
uams.edu
UAMS, Washington Regional Team Up for New Internal Medicine Residency Program in Northwest Arkansas
Nov. 7, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Washington Regional Medical Center launched a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to Northwest Arkansas each year. The UAMS-Washington Regional Internal Medicine Program is a community-based, academic-affiliated residency...
tigernewspaper.net
Meet the Mayoral Candidates: Greg Henderson, Steve Landers, and Frank Scott
*Greg Henderson visited campus for an interview. Steve Landers responded to questions via email. A staff person on Frank Scott’s campaign responded to questions via email. As we honor the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Central integration crisis, what lessons you have learned from that event and how you plan on creating a more equitable educational system in the city of Little Rock?
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
Chris Jones addresses supporters following governor defeat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones was defeated in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press declared Huckabee Sanders the winner in the race within a minute of Arkansas polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Jones addressed his supporters in Little Rock. You can watch his entire […]
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Arkansas country music star Justin Moore tapped as Grand Marshal for Shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade
Country music star and Arkansas native Justin Moore is the next celebrity joining the 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Pulaski Academy High School hosting program to help and support students who have struggles caused by the pandemic measures
Little Rock, Arkansas – When the pandemic first hit early in 2020, school closures and lockdowns were among the first pandemic measures that were widely implemented in the effort to slow down the spread of the virus and lower the risk of new Covid-19 infections. Despite the fact that these measures were providing immediate results in battling the virus, numerous health experts and psychologists were urging that the measures would come at a cost later.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered to testify in court
In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.
talkbusiness.net
Venture begins national search for new executive director
The Venture Center in Little Rock has launched a national search for its next executive director. Wayne Miller, the former executive director, held the post for more than five years before taking a job with the Independent Community Bankers Association as SVP of Innovation Programs in Washington, D.C. Chief Strategy...
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
thv11.com
Frank Scott re-elected as Little Rock mayor after Landers concedes
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott has successfully been re-elected in his bid for a second term. Steve Landers conceded the race.
After a delay, Monday night Powerball numbers are in as $1.9 billion awaits a winner
With the Powerball jackpot at a record $1.9 Billion for Monday night’s drawing, anticipation for the drawing of the numbers is at a fever pitch.
LRPD: Deadly shooting investigation Monday night at 33rd and Martin Luther King Drive
Little Rock police are investigating a Monday evening homicide at 33rd Street and Martin Luther King Drive.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
