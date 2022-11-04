ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

ualr.edu

White Honored as UA Little Rock Alum Making a Difference

UA Little Rock alumna Adena White is an experienced public relations professional who always wanted to tell strategic stories that make an impact. In 2017, White founded Blackbelt Media, the producer of the award-winning Blackbelt Voices podcast. Since the podcast started in 2019, it has been featured by Apple Podcasts, Oprah Daily, and Vanity Fair for its thought-provoking storytelling that honors Black history and celebrates Southern Black culture.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Voted Best Company to Work For by Newspaper’s Readers

Nov. 8, 2022 | The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is the Best Company to Work For among organizations of 250 employees or more, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s 2022 Best of the Best reader survey. Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, said he is honored to work...
uams.edu

UAMS, Washington Regional Team Up for New Internal Medicine Residency Program in Northwest Arkansas

Nov. 7, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Washington Regional Medical Center launched a new internal medicine residency program that will bring eight new medical residents to Northwest Arkansas each year. The UAMS-Washington Regional Internal Medicine Program is a community-based, academic-affiliated residency...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tigernewspaper.net

Meet the Mayoral Candidates: Greg Henderson, Steve Landers, and Frank Scott

*Greg Henderson visited campus for an interview. Steve Landers responded to questions via email. A staff person on Frank Scott’s campaign responded to questions via email. As we honor the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Central integration crisis, what lessons you have learned from that event and how you plan on creating a more equitable educational system in the city of Little Rock?
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Chris Jones addresses supporters following governor defeat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones was defeated in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press declared Huckabee Sanders the winner in the race within a minute of Arkansas polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Jones addressed his supporters in Little Rock. You can watch his entire […]
ARKANSAS STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Pulaski Academy High School hosting program to help and support students who have struggles caused by the pandemic measures

Little Rock, Arkansas – When the pandemic first hit early in 2020, school closures and lockdowns were among the first pandemic measures that were widely implemented in the effort to slow down the spread of the virus and lower the risk of new Covid-19 infections. Despite the fact that these measures were providing immediate results in battling the virus, numerous health experts and psychologists were urging that the measures would come at a cost later.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Venture begins national search for new executive director

The Venture Center in Little Rock has launched a national search for its next executive director. Wayne Miller, the former executive director, held the post for more than five years before taking a job with the Independent Community Bankers Association as SVP of Innovation Programs in Washington, D.C. Chief Strategy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock

Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

