Man wanted for deadly shooting at Memphis grocery store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A search is on for a man who shot another man to death at a grocery store Monday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The shooting happened at the County Line Grocery store on Tchulahoma Road, police said. A surveillance video captures the man pulling...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating ‘wounding call’ leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a “wounding call” was reported near Whitehaven Tuesday morning. Investigators say officers received the call around 7:45 a.m. and responded to the scene at West Levi Road and Hammett Drive. One person died on the...
Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
actionnews5.com
Man held on $250k bond for shooting at FedEx facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a man was arrested for shooting a co-worker at a FedEx facility after a heated argument. The Nov. 2nd shooting began after an argument between the 24-year-old, Jalen Hamilton and 31-year-old, Morris William. On Nov. 7th, police interviewed Hamilton and he stated that William...
actionnews5.com
Man shot, killed outside Hickory Ridge Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been killed after a shooting took place outside the Hickory Ridge Mall Tuesday afternoon. At 3:31 p.m., police responded to 6133 Winchester Road where a man was found dead on the scene. The number of suspects is unknown, but police say the shooter(s)...
Driver flees crash with toddler, drugs, gun on board, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Orange Mound had an unrestrained 2-year-old in the front seat and drugs and a gun inside his vehicle. Davion O’Green, 23, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, violation of child restraint law, possession of a […]
Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven. “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
Suspects wanted after one injured in drive-by shooting: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30. According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them. One person was shot and transported […]
actionnews5.com
2 hospitalized after shooting on Waterside Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning on Waterside Drive. Memphis Police Department says one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition the other is non-critical. This investigation is ongoing.
1 killed, another injured after incident in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after an incident in the Westwood area early Tuesday morning. At 7:45 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a wounding at W. Levi and Hammett Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
actionnews5.com
Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
actionnews5.com
Police say man’s Tesla stolen from restaurant parking lot, 4 suspects at large
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they say stole a Tesla from the parking lot of Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. Police say when the car’s owner left the restaurant that night, he discovered his Tesla was missing from the parking lot.
‘Just praying they don’t shoot’: Carjacking victim recalls moments before mother, infant injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man whose car was stolen said he’s heartbroken after a mother and infant were seriously injured in a crash as Memphis Police were chasing the people believed to be responsible. There was an enormous crime scene off Jackson Avenue and Cypress in north Memphis Friday afternoon. The flashing blue lights came after police […]
actionnews5.com
5-month-old found dead in hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department found a five-month-old girl dead in a hotel Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a call at 8 a.m. at the Travelodge located at 1471 East Brooks Road. The cause of death is unknown, and MPD is investigating.
Man threatens mass shooting after arrest on I-40, deputies say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested for reckless driving along I-40 last month is also facing a charge of making a threat of mass violence. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said Christopher Caldwell, 21, was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, and taunting deputies when he was […]
5-month-old girl found dead at Whitehaven hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a baby was found dead at a hotel in Whitehaven Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a man-down call at the Travelodge hotel on East Brooks Road at 8 a.m. A 5-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Guests at the hotel said they saw emergency crews there but […]
Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
actionnews5.com
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
Woman detained after man found dead in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive Sunday morning and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. A man was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived. MPD said they have detained a woman in this case. Police are now investigating, but they said […]
Memphis man charged with killing father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by his son in Frayser. According to people who live on Woodfield Park Drive in North East Memphis, they were surprised to see heavy police activity on their street Saturday night. “This is a quiet neighborhood, we have never had any issues since I have […]
