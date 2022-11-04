No worries. With just two easy steps, you can wipe out your most recent searches. Chances are you've used Google Search on your phone to look up something random, weird, scary or downright embarrassed. But there's no need to feel uncomfortable or silly. Google has a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)

2 DAYS AGO