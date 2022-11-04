Current member of Tennessee’s coaching staff almost joined Lane Kiffin’s staff at UT in 2009 but something ‘didn’t feel right’

Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player makes admission after loss to Georgia that won’t be all that surprising
There was a lot of talk this week about the atmosphere that the Tennessee Vols would face in Sanford Stadium against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Numerous former Vols — including former UT quarterbacks Erik Ainge and Josh Dobbs — talked this week about Sanford Stadium not being an intimidating atmosphere.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Ahead of Tennessee Game in Reported Leaked Audio
Kirby Smart isn’t in a playful mood, and his team surely knows that. In a video going viral this weekend, you can hear what sounds like Kirby Smart unleashing an expletive-filled tirade at his team ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. He called out his players...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top six after wild college football weekend
Week 10 of the college football season was as crazy as we’ve seen in 2022. Based on the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, No. 1 Tennessee was routed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State struggled in a windstorm at lowly Northwestern, and No. 4 Clemson was eviscerated at Notre Dame.
Sporting News
Alabama coach Nick Saban on loss to LSU: 'I'm responsible for all this stuff'
Alabama lost its second game of the season to No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The 32-31 overtime loss to Brian Kelly and Co. marks the first time since the 2010 season that Nick Saban's Crimson Tide team has lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl. The first of those losses came in Week 7 in a 52-49 defeat at No. 6 Tennessee.
CFB World Debates Whether Tennessee-Georgia Call Should Have Been a Safety
The Volunteers narrowly avoided giving up a free two points early in the heavyweight SEC matchup.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU
Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
atozsports.com
Kirk Herbstreit is showing his anti Tennessee Vols bias again
ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is once again showing his anti-Tennessee Vols bias. Herbstreit seemingly always picks against Tennessee (except on Saturday, when he begrudgingly picked the Vols to win). And he’s consistently overly critical of the program (anyone remember Schiano Sunday?). We got a great example of...
Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay
During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
atozsports.com
Look: Georgia fans tried to make fun of Tennessee with their College GameDay signs but it didn’t go as expected
Georgia Bulldogs fans tried to make fun of the Tennessee Vols and the Big Orange faithful on Saturday during ESPN’s College GameDay, but it didn’t go quite as planned. A couple of the signs that Georgia fans were holding weren’t thought out very well. The first one...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley. Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans should hear what Kirby Smart said about UT football after Georgia’s win
The Tennessee Vols played their worst game of the season on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs and it resulted in a 27-13 loss for UT. Thanks to the win, the Bulldogs now have what essentially amounts to a two-game lead in the SEC East. Despite Georgia’s convincing win against the...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett fires back at Tennessee Vols fans after early touchdown
The biggest college football game of the season so far is underway. The Tennessee Vols are battling the Georgia Bulldogs. Both teams are ranked #1 by different national polls right now. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett scored the first touchdown of the game and had quite the celebration. There is a...
Georgia shuts up Tennessee fans who downplayed Sanford Stadium atmosphere
The idea of Sanford Stadium not having an intimidating atmosphere got shut down almost immediately as Georgia shut down the Tennessee offense. One of the narratives ahead of the Georgia vs. Tennessee games involved crowd noise. We’d all seen how the crowd at Neyland Stadium disrupted Alabama when the Vols pulled off their huge win.
