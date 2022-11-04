ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

East Cobb House contest key to control of Cobb delegation

By JK Murphy, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sEEo_0iywyAJb00
Solomon Adesanya and Anna Tillman JK Murphy

In September, state Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, told the Cobb Republican faithful that control of Cobb’s legislative delegation rests on two State House races.

One of them, Carson said, is in east Cobb’s House District 43, where Republican Anna Tillman and Democrat Solomon Adesanya are vying to replace state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb.

(Cooper, meanwhile, was drawn out of District 43 and into District 45 this year, and is hoping to replace state Rep. Mitchell Kaye, R-east Cobb, who isn't seeking reelection for the seat formerly held by Republican Matt Dollar.)

The other key race for Republicans — the House District 35 contest between Republican Robert Trim and Democrat Lisa Campbell — was examined in last week’s MDJ.

“I want you to understand that if we’re going to have control of the Cobb County Delegation, it’s going to come down to two seats. Robert Trim in Kennesaw and Anna Tillman in (District) 43,” Carson said.

Cobb’s legislative delegation is composed of 21 members — 15 state representatives, and six state senators — and Democrats currently hold a one-seat majority in the House. Control of the delegation means not just electing its chair, but the appointment of two of the five posts on Cobb’s Board of Elections, among other benefits.

But when new district maps take effect Jan. 1, the delegation will drop to 20 members, with several vacant seats up for grabs. Next week's elections are based on those new maps.

As of the final disclosure deadline, Tillman holds the lead in fundraising in the District 43 race, bringing in over $32,800 to date. Adesanya, by comparison, reported raising $20,153.

But even with the fundraising advantage, Tillman will have an uphill battle in a district where Democrats are projected to have a 10-point advantage, according to a Princeton University analysis. That qualifies as a relatively close margin in Cobb this year, where most districts have been drawn with an overwhelming partisan lean.

Tillman, a retired geologist, has spent $26,522, with $6,292 left in the bank.

Thus far, Tillman has loaned her campaign $4,500. Other supporters include Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington ($3,000), Bill Cox of Alpharetta ($2,900), the Insurance and Financial Advisors Political Action Committee ($3000), the Cobb Republican Party ($2,100), the 11th Congressional District Republican Party ($1,600), state Rep. Don Parsons, R-east Cobb, and Carson himself ($2,000).

Across the aisle, Adesanya, a restaurateur, has loaned himself $6,000 in his bid, and Fair Fight, Stacey Abrams’ political organization, has donated $3,000.

Also donating to his campaign are Marietta car dealer DE Oba Auto Sales ($2,000), Theresa Preston-Werner of California ($1,000), Emmanuel Adebayo of Chicago ($1,000), Samuel Adesanya of Mableton ($1,000), and former Democratic legislative candidate Luisa Wakeman ($500).

Cobb's new 20-seat delegation presents the possibility of an even split if Democrats don’t win both races in districts 43 and 35, said state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, the delegation’s outgoing chair.

“As long as we pick up those two, then we will still have a one-seat majority in the delegation,” he said.

And if they don’t?

“Then people are going to have to get in a room … and figure it out,” Allen said, chuckling. “You’ve got to elect a chair, and you’ve got to pass your own rules. If we don't do either, then everything just kind of defaults back to the House rules, which means that you won't be able to get any local legislation done unless it's with 100% of the delegation.”

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Incumbents unscathed, Democrats maintain majority among Cobb legislative seats

Democrats appear poised to hold onto their majority in the Cobb County Legislative Delegation after Tuesday’s election, earning a two-seat advantage in the 20-member group. As of early Wednesday morning, none of the delegation’s incumbents were defeated, and races played out largely along the partisan lean projections for the newly drawn state Senate and state House districts. In the two races considered by both sides to be key to controlling...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rich McCormick speak at Cobb GOP breakfast

MARIETTA — The breakfast conversation at the Cobb County Republican headquarters Saturday included COVID-19, the border and impeachment. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, headlined the event alongside Dr. Rich McCormick, Republican nominee for Georgia's 6th Congressional District. Greene represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which covers much of northwest Georgia and, come January, will extend into Cobb County to include parts of Powder Springs and Austell. ...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Warnock clobbering Walker in fundraising as Election Day nears

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has raised more than $100 million toward his reelection bid, according to the final campaign finance report the Democrat will file before Election Day next week. The $101.7 million Warnock raised through Oct. 19 dwarfs the $37.7 million in the campaign war chest of Republican challenger Herschel Walker — no slouch himself when it comes to fundraising — and put the Georgia Senate campaign on a path toward becoming the nation’s most expensive of the 2022 election cycle. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat

ATLANTA – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote. Walker had amassed 49% of the vote as of 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, with Warnock drawing 48.9%, with 90% of precincts reporting, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s website. Libertarian Chase Oliver’s 2% of the vote was a distant third but enough to potentially put the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dems beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Razor-thin margins around the country left control of Congress still undetermined Wednesday, but Democrats showed surprising strength in the midterm election, topping Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag his party to key defeats. In the most heartening news for Democrats, John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat that’s key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority. In...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb School District sees decrease in ACT scores; outperforms state and nation

Following a statewide and national trend, ACT scores in the Cobb County School District dipped in 2022, though the district continues to outperform the state and national averages. The ACT, one of the most common tests used for college admissions, is scored by subject and with an average composite score. The maximum score is 36. Cobb schools had an average composite score of 23, down from 24.3 in 2021. Cobb’s...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy