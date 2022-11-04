Cheesy Thanksgiving Recipe Twists
It rolls around just once a year, and you may want your family’s classic dishes, but you can mix things up a little with variations on Thanksgiving dinner staples that include a Roasted Sweet Potato and Burrata Salad or Alpine-Style Green Bean Casserole, which are winners of the American Cheese Society Competition. With these recipes, courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin , you can also make a cheesy version of sweet potatoes, and there is always room for another dessert option, such as Fruit Crumbles with Caramel-Rum Whipped Ricotta. Serve the Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip as an appetizer or bring it out later in the day when people are ready for a snack while watching football or competing in a game of Yahtzee. These dishes would be tasty options throughout the upcoming holiday season, too.
Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip
Makes 3 cups
4 tablespoons butter, cubed
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, halved and thinly sliced
Salt
1 package (8 ounces) Crystal Farms Original Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
8 ounces Scray Fontina cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Assorted crackers or potato chips, for serving
- Melt butter with olive oil in a large, heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions; season with salt. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes longer or until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat to cool.
- Beat cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl until smooth. Stir the fontina, cayenne pepper and onions. Adjust seasonings to taste. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers or chips.
Cheese Note: Fontina’s flavor can range from slightly tart, tangy and nutty to mild, earthy and buttery, depending on style. It has a semi-soft and slightly creamy texture. The cheese is a great choice for snacking and melting.
Roasted Sweet Potato and Burrata Salad
Makes 6 servings
¼ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 package (24 ounces) peeled and cubed sweet potatoes (about 5 cups)
6 cups fresh baby kale or spinach
8 ounces BelGioioso Burrata cheese
½ cup pomegranate seeds
- Heat oven to 400°F.
- Whisk the maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set this vinaigrette aside.
- Drizzle sweet potatoes with 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette in a large serving bowl; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a 17×11-inch baking pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, turning once. Cool slightly on a wire rack.
- Toss kale with ¼ cup vinaigrette in the same bowl. Add sweet potatoes; gently toss. Top with burrata; cut cheese to open. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.
Cheese Note : Burrata is a fresh cheese with a lovely surprise hidden inside each ball. When cut open, there are fresh mozzarella pieces soaked in delicious heavy cream.
Alpine-Style Green Bean Casserole
Makes 6 servings
5 tablespoons butter, cubed and divided
¾ cup panko bread crumbs
1½ pounds fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup water
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
8 ounces Roelli Little Mountain cheese, shredded and divided (about 2 cups)
- Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Transfer bread crumbs to a bowl. Wipe out the pan.
- Bring green beans and water to a boil in the same pan; cook over medium-high heat for 7 to 8 minutes or until beans are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and transfer green beans to a large bowl; keep warm. Wipe skillet dry.
- Melt remaining butter in the same pan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper if desired. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.
- Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in 1½ cups Little Mountain until melted. Stir in green beans.
- Remove from the heat. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and remaining Little Mountain. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted.
Cheese Note: Little Mountain is a washed rind, alpine-style aged cheese. Alpine cheeses like Gruyère, Emmentaler, and Fontina are full-bodied cheeses with rich, nutty flavor.
Sweet Potato Gratin
Makes 6 to 8 servings
2 cups (16 ounces) heavy whipping cream or half-and-half cream, divided
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 large or 4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced and divided (1/8-inch thick)
8 ounces Roth Grand Cru (alpine-style) cheese, shredded and divided (about 2 cups)
Salt and coarsely ground pepper
6 to 8 fresh sage leaves, optional
- Heat oven to 375°F.
- Whisk the cream, cloves, and nutmeg in a bowl. Pour ¼ cup cream mixture in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Arrange a fourth of the sweet potatoes over cream mixture, overlapping slices. Sprinkle with ½ cup Grand Cru cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat step, starting with sweet potato layer.
- Pour ¾ cup cream mixture over layers. Arrange a fourth of the sweet potatoes over cream mixture, overlapping slices. Sprinkle with ½ cup cheese. Layer with remaining potatoes, cream and cheese. Top with sage leaves, if desired.
- Bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake for 30 to 40 minutes longer or until cream is absorbed and potatoes are tender. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes before serving.
Fruit Crumbles with Caramel-Rum Whipped Ricotta
Makes 6 servings
Enjoy all the warmth of fresh-baked pie without all of the work. A dollop of whipped ricotta spiked with rum and caramel makes this dessert even more decadent.
Crumble Topping
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup honey
½ cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small cubes
Apple-Pear Fruit Filling
2 large tart apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
2 large pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Whipped Ricotta
1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte cheese
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons caramel sauce
1 tablespoon rum or ½ teaspoon rum extract
- Make the Crumble Topping: Heat oven to 350°F. Combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in honey. Cut in cold butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- For the Apple-Pear Fruit Filling: Place apples and pears in another large bowl; toss with lemon juice. Combine the sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle over fruits and toss lightly.
- Lightly grease six 8-ounce ramekins. Spoon apple-pear filling into ramekins; sprinkle with crumble topping. Place ramekins on a baking sheet.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
- For the Whipped Ricotta: Whisk the ricotta, sugar, caramel sauce, and rum (or extract) in a bowl. Dollop crumbles with whipped ricotta.
Hungry for More?
Slam-Dunk Cheesy Snacks
Upgrade your snacking to a new level with easy, cheesy recipes for any get-together.
The post Cheesy Thanksgiving Recipe Twists appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .
Comments / 0