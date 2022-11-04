ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheesy Thanksgiving Recipe Twists

By Mary Subialka
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 4 days ago
Fruit Crumbles with Caramel-Rum Whipped Ricotta

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

It rolls around just once a year, and you may want your family’s classic dishes, but you can mix things up a little with variations on Thanksgiving dinner staples that include a Roasted Sweet Potato and Burrata Salad or Alpine-Style Green Bean Casserole, which are winners of the American Cheese Society Competition. With these recipes, courtesy of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin , you can also make a cheesy version of sweet potatoes, and there is always room for another dessert option, such as Fruit Crumbles with Caramel-Rum Whipped Ricotta. Serve the Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip as an appetizer or bring it out later in the day when people are ready for a snack while watching football or competing in a game of Yahtzee. These dishes would be tasty options throughout the upcoming holiday season, too.

Cheesy Caramelized Onion Dip

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Makes 3 cups

4 tablespoons butter, cubed
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, halved and thinly sliced
Salt
1 package (8 ounces) Crystal Farms Original Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup sour cream
8 ounces Scray Fontina cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Assorted crackers or potato chips, for serving

  1. Melt butter with olive oil in a large, heavy skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onions; season with salt. Cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes longer or until onions are golden brown, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat to cool.
  2. Beat cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl until smooth. Stir the fontina, cayenne pepper and onions. Adjust seasonings to taste. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve with crackers or chips.

Cheese Note: Fontina’s flavor can range from slightly tart, tangy and nutty to mild, earthy and buttery, depending on style. It has a semi-soft and slightly creamy texture. The cheese is a great choice for snacking and melting.

Roasted Sweet Potato and Burrata Salad

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Makes 6 servings

¼ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 package (24 ounces) peeled and cubed sweet potatoes (about 5 cups)
6 cups fresh baby kale or spinach
8 ounces BelGioioso Burrata cheese
½ cup pomegranate seeds

  1. Heat oven to 400°F.
  2. Whisk the maple syrup, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set this vinaigrette aside.
  3. Drizzle sweet potatoes with 3 tablespoons of the vinaigrette in a large serving bowl; toss to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a 17×11-inch baking pan. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until tender, turning once. Cool slightly on a wire rack.
  4. Toss kale with ¼ cup vinaigrette in the same bowl. Add sweet potatoes; gently toss. Top with burrata; cut cheese to open. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

Cheese Note : Burrata is a fresh cheese with a lovely surprise hidden inside each ball. When cut open, there are fresh mozzarella pieces soaked in delicious heavy cream.

Alpine-Style Green Bean Casserole

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Makes 6 servings

5 tablespoons butter, cubed and divided
¾ cup panko bread crumbs
1½ pounds fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup water
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, optional
8 ounces Roelli Little Mountain cheese, shredded and divided (about 2 cups)

  1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 12-inch ovenproof or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted. Transfer bread crumbs to a bowl. Wipe out the pan.
  2. Bring green beans and water to a boil in the same pan; cook over medium-high heat for 7 to 8 minutes or until beans are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Drain and transfer green beans to a large bowl; keep warm. Wipe skillet dry.
  3. Melt remaining butter in the same pan over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper if desired. Bring to a boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened.
  4. Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in 1½ cups Little Mountain until melted. Stir in green beans.
  5. Remove from the heat. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and remaining Little Mountain. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Cheese Note: Little Mountain is a washed rind, alpine-style aged cheese. Alpine cheeses like Gruyère, Emmentaler, and Fontina are full-bodied cheeses with rich, nutty flavor.

Sweet Potato Gratin

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 cups (16 ounces) heavy whipping cream or half-and-half cream, divided
¼ teaspoon ground cloves
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 large or 4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, sliced and divided (1/8-inch thick)
8 ounces Roth Grand Cru (alpine-style) cheese, shredded and divided (about 2 cups)
Salt and coarsely ground pepper
6 to 8 fresh sage leaves, optional

  1. Heat oven to 375°F.
  2. Whisk the cream, cloves, and nutmeg in a bowl. Pour ¼ cup cream mixture in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Arrange a fourth of the sweet potatoes over cream mixture, overlapping slices. Sprinkle with ½ cup Grand Cru cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat step, starting with sweet potato layer.
  3. Pour ¾ cup cream mixture over layers. Arrange a fourth of the sweet potatoes over cream mixture, overlapping slices. Sprinkle with ½ cup cheese. Layer with remaining potatoes, cream and cheese. Top with sage leaves, if desired.
  4. Bake, covered, for 45 minutes. Uncover; bake for 30 to 40 minutes longer or until cream is absorbed and potatoes are tender. Cover and let stand for 20 minutes before serving.
Fruit Crumbles with Caramel-Rum Whipped Ricotta

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Makes 6 servings

Enjoy all the warmth of fresh-baked pie without all of the work. A dollop of whipped ricotta spiked with rum and caramel makes this dessert even more decadent.

Crumble Topping
1 cup old-fashioned oats
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup honey
½ cup (1 stick) cold butter, cut into small cubes

Apple-Pear Fruit Filling
2 large tart apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
2 large pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
¼ cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Whipped Ricotta
1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte cheese
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons caramel sauce
1 tablespoon rum or ½ teaspoon rum extract

  1. Make the Crumble Topping: Heat oven to 350°F. Combine the oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in honey. Cut in cold butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  1. For the Apple-Pear Fruit Filling: Place apples and pears in another large bowl; toss with lemon juice. Combine the sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a small bowl; sprinkle over fruits and toss lightly.
  2. Lightly grease six 8-ounce ramekins. Spoon apple-pear filling into ramekins; sprinkle with crumble topping. Place ramekins on a baking sheet.
  3. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.
  1. For the Whipped Ricotta: Whisk the ricotta, sugar, caramel sauce, and rum (or extract) in a bowl. Dollop crumbles with whipped ricotta.

Hungry for More?

Slam-Dunk Cheesy Snacks
Upgrade your snacking to a new level with easy, cheesy recipes for any get-together.

The post Cheesy Thanksgiving Recipe Twists appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.

Related
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Lakeland Gazette

Good Ole Fashion Mac and Cheese

1) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt and macaroni, and cook until al dente. 2) Drain and return to the pot. 3) Add in the butter and stir until the butter is melted. Set aside. 4) In a large bowl, mix together the evaporated milk,...
gordonramsayclub.com

Carrot Cake (Basic Recipe)

This carrot cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! It is a basic, classic recipe for preparing the famous carrot cake that you will love it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 cup (250 ml) vegetable oil. ¾ cup (175 ml) packed...
princesspinkygirl.com

Melted Snowman Oreo Balls

Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
therecipecritic.com

Cranberry Orange Cheesecake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. There is no better way to ring in the holidays than this Cranberry Orange Cheesecake. It’s infused with a cranberry sauce that takes this dessert to another level, and is sure to be the talk of your party!
Eater

Finding True Comfort in a Box of Corn Muffin Mix

The Thanksgiving table is an all-out paen to comfort foods. It’s the kind of food you eat when you’re with your people, whatever that might mean for your particular family or friend group. The very routine of the meal — always the turkey, always the mac and cheese, always the matar paneer, always the mofongo — offers its own form of comfort.
12tomatoes.com

Amish Peanut Butter Pie

Incredibly creamy and packed with flavor. Growing up in an area where there are Amish communities means growing up with a lot of yummy food! Amish communities are largely closed to outsiders, but their roadside produce stalls and baked goods businesses are well known to anyone within a certain radius.
skinnytaste.com

Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage (Slow Cooker, Instant Pot, Stove)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. This creamy, Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale is a hearty, gluten-free, dairy-free soup you’ll want to add to your soup rotation! Slow Cooker, Instant Pot or Stove Top directions!. Sweet Potato Soup with Sausage and Kale. This...
The Kitchn

Butter-Baked Candied Walnuts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The scent of cinnamon-spiced nuts filling my kitchen is the clearest signal that the holidays are approaching. We’ve shared recipes for candied pecans, candied cashews, and a fun spiced nut mix from the one and only Dorie Greenspan, but this time I’m playing around with walnuts, giving them a buttery, spiced glaze.
Tina Howell

Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"

Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHEDDAR RANCH TWICE BAKED POTATOES

Cheddar Ranch Twice-Baked Potatoes are cheesy, flavorful variation on twice baked potatoes! Change up your favorite potato side dish with this simple twist!. Serve up these ranch twice baked potatoes as a dinner side dish or as an appetizer, they are hard to resist so watch how quickly they disappear! From the ranch flavors to the melted cheese, these twice baked cheesy potatoes are a perfect side dish.
Taste Of Home

How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake

There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
therecipecritic.com

Turkey Charcuterie Board

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Gobble gobble your way to Thanksgiving dinner with the cutest turkey charcuterie board there ever was! Guests of all ages will love this fun way to enjoy a snack or appetizer full of meat, cheese, crackers, and lots of fruit!
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

