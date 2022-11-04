ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Jersey 101.5

Gas prices spiking before election day in NJ

Tight supply and rising oil prices are driving New Jersey gas prices sharply higher, and this may be the trend for the foreseeable future. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $3.93, according to AAA. New Jersey is trending much higher than the national average of...
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
AccuWeather

A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls

(CNN) -- A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the gigantic...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy