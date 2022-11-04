Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New Jersey
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New Jersey is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets but none are quite as unique as the Lafayette Mill Antiques Center, keep reading to learn more.
Gas prices spiking before election day in NJ
Tight supply and rising oil prices are driving New Jersey gas prices sharply higher, and this may be the trend for the foreseeable future. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline has hit $3.93, according to AAA. New Jersey is trending much higher than the national average of...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AccuWeather
A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls
(CNN) -- A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the gigantic...
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of New Jersey residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, rent prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of New Jersey, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of New Jersey residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
New Jersey's Market Is Cooling Down Fast. Here's Where People Are Seeing The Biggest Hits
(Rodnae Productions/Pexels) If you were hoping to sell a home in the near future, the Fed rates might have hurt you more than you think. In a (somewhat) shocking turn of events, the seemingly perennially-hot real estate market that is New Jersey is starting to cool down.
Small boat swamped off Manasquan, NJ beach in fog last week
You might recall those very foggy mornings last week as warmer air was coming into to New Jersey. Early morning commutes were a challenge in some areas, but not as scary as if you were on the water. It's striper season and the beaches and waters off the beaches in...
