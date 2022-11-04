We got a scoop about The Toadies set this Saturday. The Toadies (or Toadies) if you prefer are kind of special around here. For those of you who were in Texas in the 90's, you know that we spoke of the band in the same breath as the grunge superstars of the day. I can still name more songs off of Rubberneck than I can with any grunge album. When I had my band, we had three Toadies songs in our list and even worked on a fourth (but it seemed like a bit much).

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO