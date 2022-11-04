Read full article on original website
Natalya Shares Pic of Broken Nose After Shayna Baszler Match on Smackdown
– Natalya had her nose broken during her match with Shayna Baszler on Friday’s Smackdown, and she shared a picture of it online. The Smackdown star posted the photo to her Twitter account, writing:. “I knew Shayna wanted her big break in WWE. Didn’t know it would be my...
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
WWE News: Campus Rush Continuing, Roman Reigns’ Title Wins, Bianca Belair Reacts to Crown Jewel Win
– WWE’s Campus Rush tour continues on Tuesday, November 8th at Boise State University before moving to The University of Arkansas the following day as the company seeks more NIL and WWE NXT candidates for recruitment. – WWE Playlist featured a compilation clip of Roman Reigns on their YouTube...
Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Smackdown, Other Stars Set For Taping
Roman Reigns is being advertised for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that local ads in Indianapolis are listing Reigns for Friday’s show. The report also ntoes that Matt Riddle and Judgement Day are also set to be at the show, most likely for dark matches.
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
GCW Owner Explains Why He’s Interested In Working With Omos
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale spoke about why he is interested in working with WWE wrestler Omos. He said: “Well, listen, that guy is a powerhouse, right? He’s so dynamic, and what an athlete, and… The guy’s a throwback. It’s just a huge guy. And I see a lot of potential and personality in him. And I would love to see the Big Man come through GCW.“
WWE News: Sasha Banks Trains With Juventud Guerrera, WWE Planning Tryouts Next Month, WWE Had No Flight Issues After Crown Jewel
– Sasha Banks has still been training during her hiatus from WWE, and recently did so with former WCW and WWE wrestler Juventud Guerrera. Juventud wrote on Twitter: “A super star always keeps training! Admiracion y respeto @MercedesVarnado. A real professional woman, Always looking for the best ,never stop dreamming, never surrender. You deserve the best !”
WWE Smackdown & Audience Up From Previous Week’s FOX Sports 1 Episode
WWE Smackdown was back on FOX last week after a week on FOX Sports 1, and the ratings predictably went back up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.138 million viewers, up 108.7% and 156.1% from the previous week’s 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 viewers.
Ari Daivari On How He Got Into Producing, His Job As a Producer In AEW
Ari Daivari has been a producer for both WWE and now AEW in addition to his on-screen work, and he recently discussed getting into that role. Daivari appeared on AEW Unrestricted and talked about how his brother Shawn got him interested in the psychology of wrestling before he even got into the business, and how that led into producing in WWE and AEW. You can check out the highlights below:
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend. * Javier Bernal def. Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones, Malik...
Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling
Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
Kristal Marshall On Whether She’d Be Up for a Royal Rumble Appearance
Kristal Marshall hasn’t been in WWE since 2007, but she would be up for a Royal Rumble appearance. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Just Alyx and was asked if she ever gets the bug to return and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On...
Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters
– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler,...
Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose...
Full Lineup Official For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over takes place in a couple of weeks, and the full card has officially been announced. The two companies announced the following complete lineup for the show, which takes place on November 20th in Ariake, Tokyo, Japan and will be headlined by the crowning of an inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion:
Pantoja’s NJPW Battle Autumn Review 11.5.22
November 5th, 2022 | Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan | Attendance: 4,006. Apologies for these reviews being later than expected. This and Crown Jewel are airing on a really busy weekend for me involving a family gathering and a road trip for a football game so I’ll be out of the house for a lot of it.
Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship Reign Hits 800 Days
Roman Reigns has reached a new landmark as WWE Universal Champion, passing the 800 day mark. As Fightful points out, Reigns hit the 800 day mark on Tuesday of his Universal Title reign, which began at WWE Payback 2020 with a win over Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Reigns unified...
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.8.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We are a little over a month away from Deadline and for reasons I don’t quite grasp, Von Wagner is next in line for the NXT Title shot. The good thing is that match is set for next week so it won’t drag down a major show, but we could be in for a rough two weeks. Hopefully the rest of the show can balance it out. Let’s get to it.
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results: Jordan Oliver Battles 1 Called Manders, More
GCW aired the sixth of their Settlement Series events on Tuesday night in Williamstown, New Jersey, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-aired event below, per PW Ponderings:. * Jimmy Lloyd def. Austin Luke. * Dyln McKay def. Gabriel Skye. * The...
