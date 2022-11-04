ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soddy-daisy, TN

WBKR

The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee That You Can Visit

Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

"It wasn't supposed to be racist": One man sends a message to city of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, GA. — Some troubling spray paint messages made their way onto the side of two different buildings recently. The graffiti, which reads "White Parking Only" and "White People Parking Only" is directly across from the Mars Theatre in Lafayette, Georgia. Along with being directly beside other business along this stretch of road.
LAFAYETTE, GA
fox17.com

Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday

Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
NEWPORT, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America

A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal. TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.
TOWNSEND, TN
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN

