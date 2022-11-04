Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?The Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee That You Can Visit
Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Six Tennessee State Parks to Offer Thanksgiving Meals
Tennessee has amazing state parks. This year, six will offer Thanksgiving meals for you to attend. After your meal, enjoy the outdoors by hiking, golfing, or fishing. Fall Creek Falls State Park, 2536 Lakeside Dr., Spencer, TN 38585. The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls. Noon-6 p.m.- November 24. $29 per...
WTVC
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
WTVCFOX
"It wasn't supposed to be racist": One man sends a message to city of Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, GA. — Some troubling spray paint messages made their way onto the side of two different buildings recently. The graffiti, which reads "White Parking Only" and "White People Parking Only" is directly across from the Mars Theatre in Lafayette, Georgia. Along with being directly beside other business along this stretch of road.
boropulse.com
Take an Easy Hike to Great Stone Door for Spectacular View of Tennessee Scenery
The Stone Door Trail, part of the expansive South Cumberland State Park in southern Middle Tennessee, provides some spectacular views of heavily wooded Tennessee hills and valleys. Find the trailhead off of Tennessee Highway 56 in the Beersheba Springs community, between McMinnville and Altamont. Paved for the first portion, of...
fox17.com
Tennessee teacher celebrates milestone birthday
Newport, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee teacher recently celebrated a milestone birthday. Jane Lehto, born October 28, 1932, turned 90 at the end of October. Her birthday was celebrated by her home community with cake, well wishes and a commemorative jersey with the number 90. Letho teaches at Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee.
WEATHER ALERT- Wind Advisory For Saturday, Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-051200- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0009.221105T0900Z-221105T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 156 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
wgac.com
What Georgia Town Made The List Of Most Festive For Christmas In America?
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
No Trash November's first cleanup is here| Here's how you can help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee kicks of its No Trash November month-long initiative for a second year, this time teaming up with The Memphis Redbirds and Memphis 901 FC for its first cleanup event on Saturday, Nov. 5. For a full month, No...
WKRN
Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl
A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Josh Heupel’s journey to SEC Country. Josh...
iheart.com
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
A Tennessee restaurant is getting some national attention for its menu of quick bites perfect for a fast meal. TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best restaurants around the country to grab a delicious quick bite. While several eateries were found in major cities like New York and Chicago, one small town in Tennessee managed to grab a spot on the list thanks to a longtime popular burger joint.
wvlt.tv
TN, GA governors place friendly wager on Tennessee-Georgia game outcome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The governors from Tennessee and Georgia are confident about their teams, so they have placed a friendly wager on Saturday’s game outcome. Governor Brian P. Kemp out of Georgia took to Twitter saying he would bet Georgia pecans, Vidalia onions and bourbon. “He’s a good...
Daylight Saving Time ends, Standard Time starts in East Tennessee
Daylight saving time ended early morning Sunday and East Tennessee is set to change its clocks back an hour, according to the Time and Date website.
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee make wager ahead of UGA-Tennessee football game
ATHENS — In addition to maintaining their undefeated seasons and building up a case for a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Georgia vs. Tennessee football game in Athens will have an additional thing on the line: a friendly wager between governors. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Tennessee...
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
The terrifying legend of Spearfinger as told by a Cherokee storyteller
Kathi Littlejohn is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a gifted storyteller. Her family heritage goes back centuries. She was first told about the story of "Spearfinger" when she was a teenager.
Safety board renews school bus seat belt call after fatal 2020 Tennessee crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has renewed its call for seat belts on school buses after completing an investigation of a 2020 Tennessee crash that killed the driver and a 7-year-old girl.
