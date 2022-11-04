Valley eye care office sold
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lee Eye Care offices on Market Street in Boardman were sold to a Pennsylvania company.
According to records from the Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, Lee Eye Care was sold to Terravet Eye Boardman, LLC, out of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania for $5.8 million.New restaurant to open in Poland Library
The transaction was filed Thursday.
Lee Eye Center offers a range of services including eye surgery.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0